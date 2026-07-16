Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $51.86 billion, highest since 2009

Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed to $51.86 billion, marking their highest level in more than 17 years and surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) projection for the year.

Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed to $51.86 billion, marking their highest level in more than 17 years and surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) projection for the year.

Data from the CBN tracked by Nairametrics shows that the country’s gross foreign reserves stood at $51.86 billion as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, extending a strong upward trend that has gathered pace in recent months.

The latest figure represents the highest reserve level since January 15, 2009, when Nigeria’s reserves stood at $52.01 billion, during a period of elevated oil prices before the global financial crisis significantly impacted external balances.

The milestone underscores the strengthening of Nigeria’s external position amid improved foreign exchange inflows, rising export earnings, and sustained investor interest in the country’s financial assets.

What the data is saying

CBN data shows that Nigeria’s reserves increased by approximately $22.69 million between Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The increase continues with a steady upward movement that has characterized reserve performance since the beginning of the second quarter of the year.

At the start of July, reserves stood at $51.52 billion. Within a week, they had risen to $51.76 billion before climbing further to $51.86 billion on Tuesday.

The sustained growth reflects stronger foreign currency inflows into the economy and improved liquidity conditions in the foreign exchange market.

The development also signals a continued strengthening of Nigeria’s external buffers, providing greater capacity for the country to meet international obligations, support exchange rate stability, and withstand potential external shocks.

More insights

The latest increase follows a robust performance in June, when reserves rose significantly.

Nigeria’s external reserves closed June at $51.45 billion, compared to $49.58 billion at the end of May, representing an increase of nearly $1.9 billion within a month.

Between June 1 and June 18 alone, reserves expanded from $49.80 billion to $51.04 billion, reflecting a growth of about 2.5%.

The June performance came on the heels of gains recorded in May, when reserves increased by approximately $1.22 billion.

The reserve trajectory in recent months marks a notable turnaround from earlier fluctuations recorded in the first quarter of the year.

At the end of April, reserves stood at $48.36 billion, lower than the $49.23 billion recorded at the end of March.

However, February had already shown signs of recovery, with reserves rising to $49.69 billion from $46.27 billion in January, representing a 7.4% increase.

Since then, the reserves have continued to strengthen, supported by favorable developments in both the oil sector and capital inflows.

Experts attribute growth to oil earnings and investor confidence

Speaking to Nairametrics on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Nisela Capital Limited, Dr. Jerry Igwilo, said the steady rise in reserves is a positive signal for the Nigerian economy.

According to him, crude oil exports remain one of Nigeria’s most important sources of foreign exchange earnings, and higher oil prices in recent months have contributed significantly to reserve accretion.

“We have seen that in the last couple of months, the prices of crude oil have gone up because of the Iran-US war. What that has done is that it has increased the amount of dollars we get for selling our crude oil.

“For Nigeria, the increase in foreign reserves means that we’re able to get in more revenue in foreign currency,” he said.

Igwilo added that improving economic fundamentals and stronger foreign exchange earnings have helped support the reserve build-up.

Also commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the increase reflects growing confidence among foreign investors and the international business community.

According to him, stronger portfolio investment inflows and improved export performance have contributed significantly to the reserve accumulation.

“It takes a lot of confidence in an economy for foreign inflows to come in, and of course, we have seen significant improvement in portfolio flows especially.

“In addition to that, our export performance has been improving. If you look at our trade data, you will see that increasingly, we have been in surplus for some time now,” he said.

Yusuf noted that ongoing economic reforms have improved foreign currency liquidity and enhanced the attractiveness of Nigerian financial instruments to global investors.

“Generally, I think it’s a reflection of the improving level of confidence in the economy. It’s also a reflection of the fact that we have very good returns in our financial instruments.”

What you should know

The latest reserve position is particularly significant because it has already exceeded the level projected by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the entire year.

In its macroeconomic outlook, the apex bank had projected that Nigeria’s external reserves would rise to approximately $51.04 billion in 2026.

The forecast was based on expectations of stronger crude oil earnings, continued foreign exchange market reforms, increased diaspora remittances, higher foreign capital inflows, expanded domestic refining capacity, and successful sovereign bond issuances.

With reserves now standing at $51.86 billion, Nigeria has surpassed that target by roughly $800 million several months before year-end.