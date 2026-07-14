Why Trust Structures Matter for Wealth & Legacy Preservation

The journey of building wealth from “next to nothing” is a story very familiar to Nigerians and Africans at large. It typically starts with that first job, the first bank account, first salary, first land purchase, first business set up, the first client, first 1 million naira, etc. and suddenly, some 15-30 years later, we see an empire of multijurisdictional, multi-currency assets and business endeavours well established and making impacts.

However, this tells only half the story of the wealth journey. Somewhere in between, came spouses, children, interests, passions, causes, faith, laws and death, to which this wealth must become subject or cater to. This other half is continuously becoming more important to address, in our journey of wealth creation.

Across conversations with high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners, one reality emerges repeatedly: some are yet to figure out a plan for their wealth beyond their lifetime or in a case of incapacity. This tells the story of most people who remain uncomfortable with succession conversations, and even when acknowledged, it’s frequently postponed.

The assumption is often that there will always be time to address it later. Others believe that strong family bonds, shared values or quality education will naturally ensure a smooth transition of wealth across generations. While these factors are important, they are not substitutes for structure.

History has repeatedly shown that even the closest families can struggle when expectations, responsibilities and ownership rights are left undefined. A publication in a renowned Nigerian daily alleges that family inheritance matters account for a staggering 30% of the total civil cases instituted in Nigerian courts.

Consequently, a strong case is made for estate planning to ensure a complete 360⁰ approach to this wealth journey. Common estate planning tools include wills, trusts, power of attorney, inter vivos gifts, joint asset ownership, insurance etc. Permit me to dive into the “Trust” concept, which is universally considered the ultimate estate planning tool.

At its core, a Trust is essentially designed to bridge the gap in the transfer and preservation phase of wealth and has proven to be a most effective tool. A trust is a legally recognised arrangement that puts the assets and wishes of a person (usually termed the “settlor”) in the hands and control of the trustee and sets clear protocols for asset administration, protection and transfer, under professional oversight, during or after their lifetime, for the benefit of their desired beneficiaries. This arrangement creates certainty and continuity in the administration of wealth. While humans have a finite lifetime, properly structured trusts ensure that wealth decisions are guided by documented intentions rather than uncertainty, emotions or circumstance.

Unlike a Will, which is only effective at death, trust structures can begin operating during the lifetime of the Settlor and continue seamlessly thereafter, including catering to events of temporary or permanent incapacitation. This continuity allows assets to be managed according to clearly defined objectives, and beneficiaries to be provided for in a structured manner, while wealth remains protected through changing circumstances.

The subject of continuity becomes particularly important when family businesses are involved. Many founder-led businesses owe their success to the vision, discipline, relationships and leadership of a single individual. The question which often receives insufficient attention is: what happens when that individual is no longer available to lead?

Without a deliberate succession framework, decisions frequently default to convention rather than competence. Leadership may pass to an individual based on birth order rather than capability and interest, or ownership may become fragmented among multiple beneficiaries with differing interests and priorities. This often results in conflict, stalled decision-making and, in some cases, the gradual decline of businesses that took decades to build.

A well-advised trust structure helps address these risks by separating ownership from management and creating clear governance mechanisms for the future. This creates a framework through which businesses can continue operating according to agreed principles, while ensuring that family wealth remains protected across generations.

Also important in the utilization of trusts is the privacy of managing one’s affairs. It has increasingly become a concern for HNIs to ensure that their affairs are conducted privately, and not in the public glare of probate and meddlesome interlopers.

Perhaps one of the most significant advantages of trust structures is the certainty they create. Wealth preservation is not simply about ensuring that assets endure; it is about ensuring that they remain productive, protected and aligned with the intentions of the wealth creator — thereby reducing ambiguity, limiting the potential for disputes, and establishing a framework within which future generations can benefit from wealth without being burdened by uncertainty.

Most people attempting to bypass the detailed approach of engaging estate planning professionals, try to get some templated instruments to plan their estate. It is important to note that no two families are the same, and no two estates should be treated the same way. Effective estate planning requires a thoughtful understanding of family dynamics, business interests, long-term objectives, and the evolving needs and jurisdiction of beneficiaries and assets. The most successful trust structures are not generic templates; rather, they are carefully designed solutions that reflect the unique circumstances of the individuals they serve and their long-term objectives.

Encouragingly, awareness of trust-based estate planning in Nigeria continues to grow. More business owners and wealthy families are engaging in conversations about succession, governance and long-term wealth preservation. The regulatory environment has also evolved significantly, providing stronger recognition and support for trust-based structures as effective tools for preserving wealth and ensuring continuity.

Yet awareness alone is not enough. The gap between recognising the importance of estate planning and acting on it remains substantial. Many individuals understand the need for succession planning but delay implementation, often assuming there will be a more convenient time in the future. Unfortunately, the most difficult succession challenges rarely arise because people chose not to plan. Rather, they arise because planning was postponed for too long.

There are families across Nigeria today whose only inheritance from extraordinary wealth is the story of it. The wealth creator is gone. The assets are dispersed or contested. The business that once employed hundreds has disappeared — not because the wealth was not real, but because there was no structure strong enough to carry it forward.

Estate planning is often viewed through the lens of mortality, but it is better understood as an act of responsibility. It reflects a commitment to ensuring that the value created during one’s lifetime continues to benefit future generations and society at large. It transforms wealth from a personal achievement into an enduring legacy.

A properly structured estate provides a strong foundation for preserving wealth, protecting beneficiaries, and sustaining the intentions of those who built it. Ultimately, the most enduring legacies are those that are intentionally planned and not left to chance.

Do remember that your wealth, actions or inactions today can shape a whole generation positively or otherwise.

ABOUT CARDINALSTONE TRUSTEES

CardinalStone Trustees Limited is a licensed Trust Service provider firm delivering bespoke advisory solutions to individuals and business owners across Nigeria. Renowned as a thought leader in succession planning and fiduciary services, the firm is dedicated to helping clients transform wealth into enduring legacy.

Leveraging time-tested legal frameworks aligned with global best practices, CardinalStone Trustees Limited designs and implements robust structures that safeguard assets, ensure seamless wealth transfer, and provide long-term financial security.

Our Services extends to Corporate, Commercial and Public Trust Services including, Collateral (Security) Trusteeship, Bond Trusteeship, Escrow, SPV Trusteeship, Employees Share Schemes and Collective Investment Schemes.