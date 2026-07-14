PalmPay Nigeria Appoints NIBSS Leader Samuel Oluyemi as Chief Operating Officer

The appointment strengthens PalmPay Group’s operational leadership in Nigeria, reinforcing its commitment to secure, reliable, and inclusive financial services in its founding market. PalmPay Group (“PalmPay”), a multinational fintech company providing digital financial services across high-growth emerging markets, is pleased to appoint Samuel Oluyemi as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of its Nigeria practice, effective immediately. […]

The appointment strengthens PalmPay Group’s operational leadership in Nigeria, reinforcing its commitment to secure, reliable, and inclusive financial services in its founding market.

PalmPay Group (“PalmPay”), a multinational fintech company providing digital financial services across high-growth emerging markets, is pleased to appoint Samuel Oluyemi as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of its Nigeria practice, effective immediately.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for PalmPay as it looks to reach more underserved communities and continuously strengthen the reliability and security of its services.

It also comes as Nigeria’s broader financial services sector continues to modernize, bring millions more Nigerians into the formal financial system, and strengthen the cybersecurity and fraud-prevention standards that underpin public confidence in digital payments.

As COO of PalmPay Nigeria, Mr. Oluyemi will oversee PalmPay’s Nigerian operations — where the company provides a full suite of digital financial services to individuals and businesses — and communicate with regulators to ensure the company’s growth happens harmoniously with the country’s financial, digital, and social inclusion goals.

Mr. Oluyemi brings more than two decades of experience at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (“NIBSS”). During his tenure as the Business Development Lead, he championed the development of key national payment services — including the Digital Validation of Nigerian International Passport (e-Passport Validation), Electronic Dividend Mandate Management System (“e-DMMS”), and the Electronic Pensions Contribution Collection System (“EPCCOS”) — and played a pivotal role in introducing and driving early adoption of NIBSS Instant Payment (“NIP”), Nigeria’s first online, real-time, inter-bank transfer system in 2011 and its subsequent extension to the Other Financial Institutions (“OFI”) segment of the Nigeria Payments System. He holds an MSc in Monetary Economics from the University of Ibadan with extensive local and international professional training.

“Samuel joins PalmPay at an important stage in our journey to strengthen the foundations that will support our long-term goal of driving financial inclusion,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria. “His extensive experience makes him well positioned to help us scale sustainably while maintaining the operational discipline, governance and customer-first culture that define PalmPay.”

“PalmPay has established itself as one of the most impactful fintech companies in emerging markets by making financial services more accessible and affordable for millions of people,” said Mr. Oluyemi. “I am excited to join the company and look forward to working alongside an exceptional team to strengthen operational excellence and support PalmPay’s vision of building a leading digital financial services platform. Together, we will continue delivering secure, reliable, and customer-focused financial solutions while contributing to the continued evolution of Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.”

As Nigeria’s digital financial services sector continues to mature, this appointment reflects a broader commitment guiding PalmPay across all markets it serves: building financial services that are secure, reliable, and effective enough to earn a permanent place in people’s everyday lives.

About PalmPay Group

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Hong Kong, PalmPay Group is a multinational fintech company providing digital financial services to financially underserved, high-growth emerging markets across Africa and Asia.

PalmPay Group provides individuals and businesses with essential financial services such as payments, savings, insurance, credit, and payment acceptance tools. Where smartphone ownership is the barrier to digital finance, PalmPay finances the device itself, often giving people their first phone and first financial account at once.

The Group has been recognized by TIME, the Financial Times, CNBC, and more as one of the world’s top finance companies. Its contributions to financial inclusion have also received official acknowledgement from the central bank regulatory authorities in its core operating markets.

For more information, please visit palmpay.com.

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