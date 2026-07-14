Remittances Across the MINT Economies: What Mexico’s $64.7 billion machine can teach Nigeria

At a bank branch in Lagos, a woman waits for money her son sent from a construction site in Houston.

The transfer was initiated over 48 hours ago.

The fees were steep, the exchange rate a moving target, and the amount that finally lands in her account is noticeably less than what he sent.

She does not know, and he does not tell her, that a woman of roughly comparable circumstances in Oaxaca, Mexico, received her son’s money within forty minutes, paid below 2% in fees, and spent it on her daughter’s school fees before the sun went down.

The gap between those two experiences is not a gap of luck or geography alone. It is the gap between what Mexico built over thirty years and what Nigeria is only beginning to understand.

Four broadly similar emerging-market economies have produced remittance outcomes so divergent that the variation cannot be explained by diaspora size, income levels, or migrant ambition. The explanation lies in policy architecture and bilateral diplomacy.

The World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief of 2025 projected remittances to low- and middle-income countries to reach approximately $690 billion, almost four times the total of global official development aid ($174.3b) and much larger than foreign direct investment ($435b) to most developing regions.

Within Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey (MINT), the distribution reveals some of the sharpest contrasts in the grouping.

Mexico received $64.7 billion in remittances in 2024 (Banco de México, 2025), a new all-time record, the second-largest total in the world behind India ($135.46b), and the largest in Latin America. But 2025 introduced the first annual decline in eleven consecutive years: total inflows fell 4.6% to $61.8 billion, the largest drop since 2009, driven among others, by US immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, which reduced the confidence and mobility of Mexican diaspora communities in the US.

The 2025 decline does not invalidate Mexico’s story; it illustrates its resilience. The corridor infrastructure, with a mature network of banks, money transfer operators, fintech platforms, and retail agents, absorbed the shock better than an unstructured system would have, because the formal channels remained open and competitively priced.

In 2025, the weighted average cost of sending US$200 was well below the global average of 6.36%. Competition among banks, money-transfer operators, and fintech firms, alongside initiatives such as Directo a México, has enabled some banked users to transfer funds at costs approaching zero.

The lesson is architectural: 30 years of deliberate bilateral policy, regulatory cooperation, and payment system investment built this corridor, and even that foundation shows its limits when the geopolitical relationship above it frays.

Nigeria’s position is the most complex and the most consequential in the MINT grouping. Total remittance inflows reached $20.93 billion in 2024, the highest level in five years, with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) flows, according to CBN Statistical Bulletin, rising to $4.76 billion, a 44.49% increase from the $3.30 billion recorded in 2023.

Nigeria ranks among the top two remittance recipients in Africa alongside Egypt, and among the largest globally by absolute volume. The 2024 gains were real and directly attributable to the 2023 exchange rate unification, which removed the primary financial incentive for informal routing by narrowing the spread between official and parallel market rates.

Diaspora flows responded almost immediately, confirming that the previous underperformance was a policy failure, not a structural impossibility. However, IMTO inflows in the first half of 2025 fell 11.78% to $2.07 billion compared with $2.34 billion in the same period of 2024, a shortfall of $276 million across six months, suggesting the 2024 gains had not yet been cemented into a structural foundation.

Total remittance inflows for 2025 are projected by the World Bank to reach approximately US$23 billion. If realised alongside weaker IMTO inflows, the figures would suggest that remittances continued to be routed through channels other than traditional IMTOs.

The most significant policy development in Nigeria’s remittance landscape arrived in March 2026. A CBN directive dated March 24, 2026, effective May 1, 2026, required all licensed IMTOs to pay remittances to recipients exclusively in Naira at the prevailing real-time FX market price reflected through Bloomberg BMatch.

The policy rationale is coherent: mandatory Naira settlement through licensed accounts gives the CBN real-time visibility over dollar inflows, potentially reduces parallel market pressure, and builds the formal infrastructure for sustainable corridor management.

Whether it accelerates formalisation or drives flows back to informal networks will depend on how competitive the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate proves in practice. Unlike the mature U.S.-Mexico remittance corridor, where intense competition has pushed transfer costs below the global average, remittance costs to Nigeria remain uneven across corridors.

Many routes continue to exceed the 3% SDG target, and Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole remains the world’s most expensive remittance region, with average transfer costs above 7%. Even at 3%, it means transfer cost was a whopping $600m+! The cost gap is both the diagnostic and the development opportunity.

Indonesia’s remittance inflows have resumed a steady upward trajectory, rising from about US$16 billion in 2024 to an estimated US$18.2 billion in 2025, reinforcing the country’s position among Asia’s major remittance recipients. The trajectory is solid but underperforms relative to Indonesia’s overseas worker population, concentrated primarily in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

Incremental mobile money progress has not yet produced the corridor-specific institutional architecture needed to accelerate formalisation at scale, and a meaningful share of flows continues through informal networks invisible to regulators and beyond the reach of financial inclusion policy.

Turkey’s case should concern Nigeria most. Only $982 million in 2024 for a country of 85.5 million people with a diaspora of roughly six million people, most of whom reside in some of Europe’s wealthiest economies. The migration economics literature explains this directly.

Lucas and Stark (1985) identified that the three core motivations driving remittance behaviour, namely altruism toward family left behind, self-interest in home-country ties, and tempered altruism covering inheritance and obligation. Subsequent research has shown that these motivations are generally strongest in the first generation and attenuate as migrants integrate.

The New Economics of Labour Migration by Stark and Bloom provides the mechanism: remittances are a risk-sharing instrument between households divided across two labour markets.

When the family reunites in the destination country, as Turkish families progressively did in Germany from the 1970s onward, the risk-sharing rationale dissolves and the dominant household-support motive weakens substantially.

Empirical studies confirm that remittances decline with duration of stay, decelerating at the moment of family reunification. The identified precise problem is willingness that collapses across generations, not ability.

The classic guest-worker household has largely disappeared. Families that were once divided between Germany and Turkey are now predominantly reunited in Germany, reducing the need for the regular family-support remittances that characterised the first generation of migration.

This same pattern has been corroborated across virtually every corridor studied: second-generation migrants remit at substantially lower rates than the first. Nigeria’s Japa generation is still first-generation. The clock is running.

Three priorities emerge that Nigeria can act on without waiting for geopolitical conditions to align. A formal bilateral corridor agreement with the United Kingdom, which hosts the largest Nigerian diaspora in Europe, modelled on the US-Mexico Directo a México framework, would create a regulatory basis for cost reduction, interoperable payment rails, and recipient financial inclusion.

Unlike the U.S.-Mexico corridor, the UK-Nigeria corridor continues to exhibit wide variation across providers, with traditional cash-based services often charging more than 5%, and market forces alone have not driven that figure down in two decades of liberalised money transfer services. Similar frameworks with the United States and Canada would unlock corridors of significant additional potential.

The expansion of mobile money infrastructure to unbanked Nigerian households is a remittance policy priority as much as a financial inclusion goal, because every unbanked recipient absorbs a cash-payout fee before the money reaches the family that needed it.

Publishing corridor-specific transfer cost data quarterly, on the World Bank Remittance Prices model, would create the price transparency that drives competitive fee reduction in ways that private market incentives alone have not produced.

The May 2026 Naira-only settlement directive is the most structural single step the CBN has taken since 2023, and its success will determine whether Nigeria’s formal remittance channel grows toward Mexico’s institutional depth or stagnates.

The Turkey case adds a longer-range obligation. Remittances are a time-bounded window, not a permanent infrastructure. The Japa generation is still first-generation; family separation is acute and the altruistic motive is strong. But the Dustmann-Mestres decline is structural, not optional.

When Nigeria’s Japa diaspora matures, brings families abroad, and their children grow up as British and American citizens, the Lucas-Stark motivations that currently drive IMTO growth will weaken in exactly the way they weakened in Cologne and Dortmund over 50 years.

The bilateral corridor agreements being built now must therefore carry a second purpose: creating the institutional rails for diaspora investment, the natural successor to survival remittances, encompassing diaspora bonds, real estate vehicles, and equity participation in domestic enterprises.

Mexico followed this trajectory over two decades, from survival transfers in the 1980s to structured government investment matching by the 2000s, and that is the model Nigeria must engineer in parallel. The 44.49% IMTO surge in 2024 confirmed the direction is right but a country that builds only the remittance pipe without preparing for the day the volume changes is building for one generation. What remains is the determination to act before the window closes.