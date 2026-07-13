MKH Properties completes Dariann Court handover, offers final units from ₦160 million

On May 21, 2026, MKH Properties Limited held a formal allocation and document handover ceremony for completed units at Dariann Court, its premium residential development located within Olive Park Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos State.

The event marked a significant milestone for the company, as it officially handed over keys and allocation documents to buyers at the fully completed development, reaffirming its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable real estate developers.

The ceremony was attended by property owners, real estate partners, and representatives from Keystone Bank, one of the financial institutions that partnered on the project.

It reflected not just the completion of a development, but the fulfilment of commitments made to buyers who trusted MKH Properties with their investment.

Having grown since 2021 to manage a portfolio exceeding $50 million, MKH Properties has built its reputation on completing what it starts. The company holds a Long-Term Triple B (BBB) rating and a Short-Term A2 rating from DataPro, making it one of the few Nigerian real estate developers with a formal credit rating, a distinction that signals financial discipline and operational reliability to investors and buyers alike.

Dariann Court is a reflection of that track record. The development comprises 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes with a Boys Quarters and 4-bedroom terrace duplexes, designed with technology, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, fingerprint access, motion-detecting security lights, and a fully gated perimeter. It sits within Olive Park Estate, after Lagos Business School on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, within proximity of Shoprite Mall, Sky Mall, and Giwa Garden City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, CEO of MKH Properties, described the development as one that delivers on every promise made to buyers. “Dariann Court is a mini estate with 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes and 4-bedroom terrace duplexes. Everything that makes a home look good in terms of technology is provided here. It is a complete project. You can pay now and move in immediately,” he said.

Tayo Bolarinde, Managing Director of MKH Properties, officially welcomed attendees to the estate, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to delivering premium real estate.

The presence of Keystone Bank at the handover ceremony highlighted the depth of institutional confidence in the project. The bank’s Regional Head for Victoria Island, Dr. Olufunke Oyero-Nwanze, described the occasion as more than a commissioning event. “We are here not just to commission an estate but to celebrate a very powerful partnership between MKH Properties and Keystone Bank,” she said.

With the majority of units now allocated, Dariann Court has just a few units remaining. The last available units are listed at ₦160,000,000 for a 4-bedroom terrace duplex and ₦200,000,000 for a 4-bedroom fully detached duplex with a Boys Quarters, both backed by a Certificate of Occupancy land title, which is one of the strongest forms of property documentation available in Lagos State.

For buyers who are ready to move quickly, MKH Properties is offering an accelerated ownership structure where buyers who pay 70% of the purchase price receive immediate key handover, with the balance payable thereafter. Given that the development is already completed, buyers face no construction risk, no timeline uncertainty, and no waiting period.

The Sangotedo corridor, where Dariann Court is located, has seen sustained growth in both residential demand and infrastructure development over the past three years, driven by the expansion of the Lekki-Epe Expressway axis and the clustering of commercial activity around Lagos Business School, Shoprite, and several upscale residential estates in the area. For investors, this translates to strong rental demand and long-term capital appreciation in one of Lagos’ most active growth corridors.

At this specification level, with a completed structure, a Certificate of Occupancy, institutional backing, and a developer with a verified credit rating, the remaining few units at Dariann Court represent one of the few ready-to-occupy opportunities available in the Sangotedo axis today.

To enquire about the remaining units, contact MKH Properties at care@mkhproperties.com or click here to fill out an enquiry form and have the team reach out to you directly.