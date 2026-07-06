Tangerine life pays over ₦9bn in 2025 claims, maintains 24-hour settlements

Tangerine Life Insurance has further strengthened its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable life insurance providers, delivering a record claims performance in 2025 that gives full expression to the financial strength and upward trajectory reflected in its GCR national scale financial strength rating of A-(NG) with an outlook revised to Positive.The company disclosed that […]

Tangerine Life Insurance has further strengthened its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable life insurance providers, delivering a record claims performance in 2025 that gives full expression to the financial strength and upward trajectory reflected in its GCR national scale financial strength rating of A-(NG) with an outlook revised to Positive.

The company disclosed that it paid a total of ₦9.1 billion in claims in 2025, a significant increase from the ₦5.6 billion paid in 2024.

The development reflects Tangerine Life’s growing customer base, expanding premium portfolio, and unwavering dedication to honoring claims promptly and efficiently.

According to the company’s financial performance figures, Tangerine Life generated over ₦15.7 billion in gross premiums in 2025, representing nearly a 40 percent increase from the over ₦11 billion recorded in 2024. Claims payout also witnessed a remarkable growth of over 60 percent within the same period, highlighting the company’s readiness to stand by policyholders when it matters most.

A breakdown of the company’s performance showed that the Group Life portfolio contributed over ₦9 billion in premiums in 2025, with claims payouts totaling over ₦4 billion. The Credit Life portfolio generated more than ₦300 million in premiums and paid out over ₦100 million in claims, while the Retail Life portfolio posted ₦6.0 billion in premiums with claims settlements amounting to ₦4.5 billion.

In comparison, the 2024 financial year recorded ₦7.2 billion in Group Life premiums with ₦3.3 billion paid in claims, ₦235 million in Credit Life premiums with ₦47 million claims paid, and ₦3.8 billion in Retail Life premiums with ₦2.3 billion settled in claims.

The figures reflect not just business growth, but also the increasing confidence customers have in Tangerine Life’s ability to deliver on its promises. At a time when many policyholders often express concerns over delayed claims processing within the insurance industry, Tangerine Life has continued to distinguish itself with its customer-centric claims experience.

One of the company’s major selling points remains its industry-leading claims turnaround time. Tangerine Life says valid claims are settled within 24 hours or less, ensuring policyholders receive swift financial support without prolonged delays or unnecessary stress.

The fast and seamless claims process has become synonymous with the brand’s “sweet claims experience,” a promise the company continues to reinforce through efficient service delivery and customer engagement.

Tangerine Life’s growing claims profile demonstrates financial strength and operational stability, within Nigeria’s regulated life insurance market, especially as the company continues expanding across Group Life, Credit Life, and Retail Life segments. The consistent increase in claims settlement further positions the company as a dependable partner for both corporate organizations and individual policyholders seeking financial protection and peace of mind.

By prioritizing transparency, reliability, and speed, Tangerine Life continues to deepen trust within Nigeria’s insurance landscape. The company’s performance in 2025 not only highlights its rapid growth trajectory but also reinforces a simple message to customers: when life happens, Tangerine Life shows up.

“Behind every naira we paid in 2025 is a person who needed us, and we were there to provide cover for all that mattered. That is what Tangerine Life is built for.” – MD/CEO Kehinde Borisade, Managing Director & CEO, Tangerine Life Insurance Limited

To learn more about Tangerine Life’s insurance products or to speak with an advisor, visit life.tangerine.africa or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X @TangerineAfrica.