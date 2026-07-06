Nigeria’s tech hubs: Top 10 cities fueling the startup talent pool in 2026

This article spotlights Nigerian cities where the pool of tech talents driving the startup ecosystem are being built. The cities are ranked based on the number of current active tech hubs based on the information sourced from the ecosystem directories.

Nigeria’s startup story is also a tech hub story.

Behind every well-known company that has raised a Series A, gone global or been acquired, there is usually a physical space such as a co-working room, an incubation office, or a training lab, where the idea was first coded, mentored, tested or funded.

These hubs are the infrastructure that the ecosystem runs on, and the cities that have built the most of them, including some cities outside Lagos, are the ones producing the most startup talent.

Ask most people where Nigeria’s tech ecosystem lives, and they will say Lagos. And, they are not wrong. Lagos is where the unicorns are headquartered, where the venture capital concentrates, and where the vast majority of Nigeria’s startup investment flows.

But the saying “Lagos is the tech hub” has become so accepted that it has quietly obscured something true: several cities outside Lagos, and even Abuja, have been building innovation infrastructure quietly, consistently, and in some cases for over a decade, and producing engineers, founders and funded companies that the Lagos-only narrative does not account for.

This article spotlights Nigerian cities where the pool of tech talents driving the startup ecosystem is being built. The cities are ranked based on the number of current active tech hubs based on the information sourced from the ecosystem directories.

10. Jos — 2 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Jos has two active hubs, with two others referenced in community directories. They include:

NHub, a tech hub co-founded in September 2015 by David Daser and Hyginus Horson. It was the first technology innovation hub in northern Nigeria.

Its core programme is an eight-month developer fellowship that trains engineers and places them remotely with Nigerian and international companies. The hub also launched Elielscope, multi-sector engineering and technology company.

Axia Hub provides an innovation space and startup incubation support.

GoVirtual Africa has been named in hub directories as a third Jos-based hub but it appears to be more of a co-working space than a proper hub. Ninjabox Creativity and Innovation Hub is also referenced in reports but its current status could not be verified.

Jos’s contribution to the ecosystem is specific and verifiable: a talent pipeline of remote software engineers working globally from a city with few of the structural advantages its southern counterparts enjoy, and proof that a functional innovation hub can be built in a difficult environment.

9. Akure — 2 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Akure, the Ondo State capital, has 2 active tech hubs. These include:

The Akure Tech Hub (TechUp), a tripartite collaboration between the Ondo State Government, FUTA and TechUp NGO that supports startups from incubation to acceleration.

It was formally commissioned by then-Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and also runs pitch competitions. During its launch, first place (N1 million) went to Trep Labs, an appliance diagnostics startup.

Sabi Programmers Tech Hub functions as both an edutech organization and a tech hub, providing co-working and training in software development, cybersecurity, data analysis and digital marketing.

Other hubs mentioned in directories include Planet NEST which functions as a talent accelerator supplying software developers to companies within and outside Ondo State, and Tech-PIC (Technology Park and Incubation Centre), a separate FUTA facility that has hosted programmes with the Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development.

8. Uyo — 2 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Uyo has 2, programme-running hubs. These include:

Start Innovation Hub, which runs training in mobile app development, web design and digital marketing, and holds confirmed partnerships with Google and Facebook.

Another is The RootHub, which was originally a co-working space but evolved into a full incubation and acceleration hub by 2016. Its incubation method covers workspace, mentorship, business advisory, and professional services.

Other hubs mentioned include Netisens ICT, which provides co-working space, conference facilities and training. It is noteworthy that this is more of a co-working arena than it is a tech hub. Wedigraf Tech Hub is another hub that runs training in software development, cybersecurity, graphic design and digital marketing, with a second branch in Port Harcourt.

7. Kaduna — 3 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 3

Kaduna has four active hubs, a range that makes it among the more hub-rich cities in northern Nigeria.

The most prominent hub in Kaduna, CoLab, was founded by Sanusi Ismaila and opened on October 4, 2016.

It was Kaduna’s first innovation hub, with alumni working at Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Cloudflare and Andela. The most documented startup directly associated with CoLab is Payant.

The Kaduna ICT Hub (KAD ICT Hub) was launched in 2018 by the Kaduna State Government and runs the Kaduna Digital Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme in partnership with Coders4Africa.

The Kaduna Quantum Innovation Hub provides startup incubation and career opportunities.

Other hubs mentioned in directories include Cloud10 Tech Hub and Lexington Hub. Also, the KADA Hive Innovation and Tech Hub is referenced in reports but could not be properly verified.

6. Kano — 4 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Kano is northern Nigeria’s commercial capital and currently has about 5-7 active tech hubs. These include:

Blue Sapphire Hub, which holds the distinction of being the first female-owned innovation centre in Northern Nigeria.

Another hub is the StartUp Kano Hub, which is considered to be the city’s most prominent startup programming hub, running structured training for hundreds of entrepreneurs.

EnovateLab is an innovation and impact foundation that runs the Code Pyramid programme. It actively partners with Bayero University Kano (BUK) to turn research into commercial products.

SparkLab Creativity and Innovation Hub focuses on digital economy projects, creative economy programming and business clinic sessions for startups and social innovators.

Other hubs mentioned include DD Hub and Shamrock Innovations, but their statuses as major tech hubs are still in question.

Kano’s startup activity has been associated most closely with agritech tools designed for its commodity-chain economy and fintech products for artisans and traders in the informal sector.

5. Ibadan — 4 hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 4

Ibadan, home to Nigeria’s oldest university (University of Ibadan, established 1948), has 4 active hubs. These include:

Wennovation Hub, launched in 2010, is one of Nigeria’s earliest hubs and its most prominent in Ibadan. Wennovation Hub has, by its own account, supported more than 300 startups across Nigeria.

Stargate Workstation provides co-working and community space for early-stage founders.

Blockchain Innovation Hub adds a Web3-specific layer.

iBridge Hub offers a collaborative environment for freelancers and tech startups

Additional hubs, including LPI Innovation Hub, Metro Innovation Hub, SteinServe Hub and Notzero Hub, are referenced in reports but these are more of co-working spaces than tech hubs.

The city’s significantly lower cost base compared to Lagos makes it an increasingly attractive location for early-stage companies that need runway more than they need proximity to VC offices.

4. Enugu — 4 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Enugu has built one of the southeastern region’s most substantial hub infrastructure, backed by active state government involvement.

Genesys Tech Hub, founded by Kingsley Eze, is the city’s flagship hub by scale and programme depth.

It runs Learnable, a six-to-nine-month zero-tuition developer fellowship across 12 technical tracks, and its annual Genesys Ignite conference is the largest tech gathering in southeastern Nigeria.

Through Ignite, Genesys has directly funded startups including GreenAge Technologies and LawyerApp at $15,000 each in seed investment.

TechX Innovation Hub runs a coding academy focused on mobile development, web development and digital marketing.

BinaryHills is a startup ecosystem platform that explicitly covers incubation, acceleration and tech talent development.

ESTHUB (Enugu State Technology Hub and Youth Innovation Center) is the state government’s official innovation hub, with its own dedicated state government web presence.

Tekknopolis Innovation Hub operates an active community-facing programme in the city, confirmed through its social presence.

Other hubs mentioned include The Garage which co-partnered with the Enugu State Government’s 2025 campus hackathon, a N100 million-plus initiative targeting over 5,000 students across six universities.

Roar Nigeria Hub, frequently cited as an Enugu City hub, is located at the University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Enugu State, not in Enugu city itself.

Enugu also stands apart for one specific reason: it has moved to pass a Startup Bill, placing it among the first states in Nigeria to translate the federal Nigeria Startup Act 2022 into specific state-level legislation.

3. Port Harcourt — 10 active hubs

Port Harcourt has the highest physical hub density of any Nigerian city outside Lagos and Abuja. These include:

Ken Saro-Wiwa Innovation Hub, Olotu Square, Focus Hub, Sprint Hub, Creative Hub, SnapiLABs, KoWorkNG, Strategic Hub, Tech Creek, and Hub10.

Harvoxx Tech Hub and VIM Technology Hub are referenced in community sources but could not be properly verified as active hubs.

Among these mentioned hubs, Ken Saro-Wiwa Innovation Hub is the most programmatically prominent, running incubation programmes jointly with the Rivers State Investment Management Authority (RIMA) and the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce.

Olotu Square runs a second incubation-focused programme in the D-Line area. In June 2025, Port Harcourt hosted its first Tech Expo, drawing over 200 startups.

2. Abuja — 14 active hubs

Additional hubs referenced in ecosystem directories: 2

Abuja has the second-deepest hub infrastructure in Nigeria, and its ecosystem character is entirely distinct from Lagos. Where Lagos produces consumer fintech, Abuja produces regulatory technology, civic data platforms, government payment systems and social-impact ventures.

The following hubs are all confirmed in Abuja:

Ventures Platform, Enspire Incubator, StoneBricks Hub, The Tangent Eco-Innovation Hub, IC7 Africa, Aiivon Innovation Hub, Harmony Innovation Hub, BD Hub, StartPreneurs, TD4PAI, Civic Innovation Lab, The Smart Hub, and Box Office Hub.

CcHub maintains an Abuja presence. Innov8 Hub is referenced in at least one published source as “Innova8e Hub, Abuja” but could not be confirmed sufficiently. The CANs is mentioned in reports but similarly unconfirmed at this level.

Ventures Platform is the most consequential hub in Abuja. It is a VC fund rather than a co-working hub, but it functions as the ecosystem’s anchor investor and convening force. According to Venyures Platform, it has backed over 140 founders since it started operating.

Its portfolio includes Moniepoint (now valued above $1 billion) and PiggyVest (one of Nigeria’s most widely used savings platforms). Enspire, established under NITDA in 2013, is the federal government’s primary incubation programme for ICT startups in the capital. TD4PAI is northern Nigeria’s first technology hardware incubator, with a specific focus on embedded systems and hardware programming.

1. Lagos — 20-plus active hubs

Lagos is not one step ahead of the other cities on this list. It is structurally different, in hub count, programme depth, investor density and alumni volume, in ways that a decade of effort elsewhere has not yet closed.

The following hubs are active within Lagos State: Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), MEST Incubator, NG Hub by Facebook, Wennovation Hub, LeadSpace Technology Hub, ZoneTech Park, 360 Creative Hub, iDEA Hub, Vibranium Valley, The Nest Innovation Hub, TVC Labs, Passion Incubator, LitCaf, Impact Hub, Hebron Startups, GreenHouse Capital Accelerator, Seedspace Lagos, TPX Hub, and Vatebra Tech Hub.

Additional corporate-backed accelerators include the Stanbic IBTC Blue Lab, launched in 2018 in partnership with CcHub, and GreenHouse Capital’s programme.

CcHub is the ecosystem’s institutional anchor. It has formally supported more than 95 early-stage ventures. Its directly documented incubation alumni include BudgIT, LifeBank, WeCyclers, Riby and Stutern. In 2019, CcHub acquired Kenya’s iHub.

Vibranium Valley, owned by Venture Garden Group and launched at Ikeja’s former Concord Press building in June 2018 by VP Yemi Osinbajo, is a 2,600 square-metre tech campus that houses over 30 technology companies

It has trained more than 200 people through boot camps and partnerships with the US Consulate and American Corner. Its VGG portfolio companies include Flutterwave, Riby Finance, MAX.ng, SureBids and SureRemit.

TVC Labs, running a 14-week mentoring programme called the POEM Framework, has invested in Big Cabal Media, FlexiSAF, Powerstove, Semicolon, OmniBiz, Kasookoo and Sproxil, among others.

The Nest Innovation Hub is an official WIPO Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC), one of the few African hubs with that designation. It also runs the Bolt Accelerator Programme for Nigerian startup founders.

MEST Incubator Lagos (Ikoyi) supported Curacel, a YC-backed insurtech operating across 10 African countries, through its Africa incubator programme.