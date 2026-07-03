Itsekiri global homecoming 2026 set to mobilise global investment for Warri’s socio-economic growth

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming Organising Committee has officially launched its high-impact visual campaign, ‘I Am Part of the Iwere Story,‘ signalling a major strategic push to drive diaspora investments, commerce, and sustainable development back to the region. The campaign features an elite cohort of industry leaders, innovators, and cultural advocates, including pioneering business leader Tara […]

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming Organising Committee has officially launched its high-impact visual campaign, ‘I Am Part of the Iwere Story,‘ signalling a major strategic push to drive diaspora investments, commerce, and sustainable development back to the region.

The campaign features an elite cohort of industry leaders, innovators, and cultural advocates, including pioneering business leader Tara Fela-Durotoye, commercial law expert Ayuli Jemide, culinary entrepreneur Chef Fregz, global entrepreneur Ade Mabo, and celebrated actress and comedienne Tomama (DatWarriGirl), among others.

The landmark 7-day economic and cultural convergence will take place from August 16th to 22nd, 2026, in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State. International delegates, corporate bodies, and diaspora investors are urged to register via the unified portal at www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com.

This inaugural gathering directly responds to a historic mandate issued by His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, during his first royal address on August 21st, 2021. Rather than seeking permanent repatriation, the framework creates a structured pipeline for the global diaspora to channel strategic capital, human resources, and intellectual equity into the socio-economic fabric of the Warri Kingdom. Crucially, the gathering coincides with the 5th Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri, establishing a new era of regional integration, public-private synergy, and sub-national economic growth for the Iwere Nation.

Highlighting the economic focus of the campaign, the Board of Trustees Chair of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming Initiative, Tara Fela-Durotoye, an esteemed member of the Royal Order of Iwere (RoI) and the trailblazing entrepreneur behind Nigeria’s first indigenous beauty conglomerate, emphasised the power of unified diaspora networks:

“Our culture is not just a reminder of where we come from; it is the economic blueprint for where we are going,” Fela-Durotoye stated. “We are systematically engaging our sons and daughters from the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and across Nigeria to return to the source. This is a deliberate convergence of global minds and capital designed to ignite scalable growth across our local communities.”

The 7-day trade, investment, and heritage itinerary is highly optimised to foster sustainable public-private partnerships. The campaign prominently features voices like Ade Mabo, a distinguished member of the Royal Order of Iwere (RoI), a global entrepreneur, and founder of the Roli Mabo Foundation, reinforcing the deep alignment of private-sector leadership with community growth.

Key economic and cultural segments scheduled for the week include:

The Itsekiri Development Forum : A high-level summit explicitly addressing youth empowerment, job creation, and micro-economic capacity building.

: A high-level summit explicitly addressing youth empowerment, job creation, and micro-economic capacity building. The Queen’s Business Conference : A premium enterprise and trade forum hosted by Olori Atuwatse III to foster localised commerce.

: A premium enterprise and trade forum hosted by Olori Atuwatse III to foster localised commerce. Heritage Tourism Portfolios : Structured, immersive tours of historical landmarks such as the Ijala Royal Cemetery and the Mangrove Conservation Centre to expand the local tourism economy.

: Structured, immersive tours of historical landmarks such as the Ijala Royal Cemetery and the Mangrove Conservation Centre to expand the local tourism economy. The Royal Regatta : A world-class water pageantry along the Warri River designed to display the kingdom’s historic maritime strength to global investors.

: A world-class water pageantry along the Warri River designed to display the kingdom’s historic maritime strength to global investors. Royal Command Theatre & Coronation Ceremonies: Exclusive platforms for elite networking and formal homage during the full anniversary celebrations for His Majesty.

To accommodate corporate delegations, international associations, and multi-generational family units, the Organising Committee has rolled out an optimised registration framework. This includes exclusive 20% and 30% discount multipliers for group bookings.

As international logistics, premium accommodation booking blocks, and on-ground VIP concierge desks are currently being finalised, early registration is strongly recommended. To view the comprehensive investment itinerary, lock in group access tiers, and connect with the logistics desk, visit www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com and follow @itsekiriglobalhomecoming on social media for updates.