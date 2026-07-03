Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Strengthens Cardiovascular Care With Doctors Forum

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has reaffirmed its commitment to advanced cardiovascular and vascular care in Nigeria by hosting a Doctors’ Forum on “Endovascular Management of Peripheral Arterial Disease: Saving Limbs & Lives.” as part of activities marking its 40th anniversary. The Continuing Medical Education-accredited forum was held on Tuesday, recently at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, […]

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has reaffirmed its commitment to advanced cardiovascular and vascular care in Nigeria by hosting a Doctors’ Forum on “Endovascular Management of Peripheral Arterial Disease: Saving Limbs & Lives.” as part of activities marking its 40th anniversary.

The Continuing Medical Education-accredited forum was held on Tuesday, recently at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Led by Prof. Olurotimi Badero, the world’s first and only board-certified interventional cardio-nephrologist, the session brought together cardiologists, vascular surgeons, endocrinologists, internists, general practitioners, patients and patient advocates to discuss clinical approaches to Peripheral Arterial Disease, a condition often linked to preventable amputations when diagnosed late or poorly managed.

Badero, who is also the Clinical Head and Director of the Interventional Cardiology Programme and Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals said Peripheral Arterial Disease remained a major threat to many Nigerians but noted that modern endovascular techniques could help save limbs and improve patient outcomes.

According to him, Peripheral Arterial Disease costs Nigerians limbs and lives that modern endovascular techniques can save. He added that when global expertise is intentionally applied within Nigeria, and shared openly with our colleagues, the health sector would begin to see real, measurable change, fewer amputations, better outcomes and a stronger generation of local specialists.”

The host and Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Victoria Island branch, Dr Ayobami Kuyoro said the forum was designed to strengthen clinical knowledge, promote collaboration among specialists and raise the standard of vascular care in Nigeria. According to him, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital has over the past 40 years remained committed to providing world-class healthcare locally and reducing the need for Nigerians to travel abroad for advanced cardiovascular treatment

“For 40 years, our purpose has not changed from providing consistently patient-first, world-class care here in Nigeria. This forum reflects exactly that. By bringing our clinical community together around limb-saving vascular care, we are not only treating disease; we are lifting the standard of practice for the whole sector and giving Nigerians confidence that the very best care is available at home.” Kuyoro explained

Also addressing participants, the Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Dr. Bisi Oyeniran, said the forum, as the latest expression of a clinical leadership platform of Lagoon Hospitals lands in a milestone year, kicking off the celebration of Iwosan Lagoon Hospital 40th anniversary.

Oyeniran said a journey that began in 1986 has been defined by a succession of national firsts, from being the first hospital in sub-Saharan Africa to earn the Joint Commission International (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval in 2011, to performing landmark cardiac and vascular procedures led by resident Nigerian clinical teams.

He said as the anniversary year unfolds, the Doctors’ Forum series will continue to serve as a flagship platform for knowledge exchange, clinical education and collaboration reaffirming the institution’s promise to its patients and partners: “We will look after you.”

Participants earned CME points during the programme, which focused on the early recognition and diagnosis of Peripheral Arterial Disease, modern endovascular treatment strategies, limb-salvage interventions, multidisciplinary management of complex vascular disease and emerging innovations in vascular care.