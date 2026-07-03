ASISA, UNILAG to host fifth edition of National Risk Compendium

Not long ago, discussions around risk were mostly associated with insurance and finance. Today, they extend far beyond those boundaries. From cyberattacks and climate change to artificial intelligence, digital finance, and public health, the risks shaping our world have become more complex and interconnected than ever before. As the landscape continues to evolve, so must […]

Not long ago, discussions around risk were mostly associated with insurance and finance. Today, they extend far beyond those boundaries.

From cyberattacks and climate change to artificial intelligence, digital finance, and public health, the risks shaping our world have become more complex and interconnected than ever before.

As the landscape continues to evolve, so must the way we prepare the next generation of professionals.

This is the idea behind the National Risk Compendium (NRC) 5.0, hosted by the Actuarial Science and Insurance Students’ Association (ASISA), University of Lagos, in collaboration with the University of Lagos Actuarial Club.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Sandra Nwafor, Project Head of NRC 5.0, said:

“NRC 5.0 represents our commitment to preparing students for a future where risk management extends far beyond traditional boundaries. Through NRC Week, we are creating opportunities for students to engage directly with industry leaders, develop practical skills, and gain exposure to the evolving world of actuarial science and insurance.”

With the theme, “Risk Without Borders: Expanding the Horizons Within Actuarial Science and Insurance,” NRC 5.0 will bring together industry leaders, academics, and students to explore the future of risk management and the opportunities it presents.

This year’s edition introduces NRC Week—a four-day experience featuring skill acquisition workshops, career conversations, alumni engagements, competitions, networking opportunities, and the flagship conference.

📅 Main Conference: July 9, 2026

🕘 Time: 9:00 a.m

📍 Venue: J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos

Whether you’re a student, young professional, academic, or industry practitioner, NRC 5.0 is your opportunity to learn from experts, build valuable connections, and be part of conversations shaping the future of risk. We invite you to join us as we explore new perspectives and expand the horizons of actuarial science and insurance.