FG, JAMB Commend Rite Foods for Awarding ₦35 Million Scholarships to Top UTME Students

The Federal Government and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have commended Rite Foods Limited for its commitment to advancing education through the presentation of ₦35 million in scholarships to the seven highest-performing candidates in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group. Speaking […]

The Federal Government and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have commended Rite Foods Limited for its commitment to advancing education through the presentation of ₦35 million in scholarships to the seven highest-performing candidates in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group.

Speaking at the scholarship presentation ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, represented by his Special Adviser, Dr Ismaila Adiatu, praised the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, for demonstrating that a proudly Nigerian company can compete successfully with global brands while making meaningful investments in the country’s future through education.

The Minister commended Adegunwa for instituting the Rite Foods National Academic Excellence Awards in partnership with JAMB, describing the initiative as a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to nurturing young talents and supporting national development through education.

In his remarks, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, described the scholarship initiative as worthy of emulation, noting that Rite Foods continues to distinguish itself as a company synonymous with innovation, excellence and national development.

According to him, the partnership reflects the private sector’s important role in complementing government efforts to improve education and reward excellence.

“This partnership with Rite Foods, through which seven outstanding UTME candidates are receiving ₦35 million in scholarships, demonstrates how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to educational advancement. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and problem-solvers, and together we are investing in a brighter future for Nigeria,” he said.

Each of the seven beneficiaries received a ₦5 million scholarship under the Rite Foods National Academic Excellence Awards. They are:

South-West: Okeke Chinedu Christian (93.90%), Mechanical Engineering, University of Lagos.

North-Central: Orzekor Aondohemba Godwin (92%), Software Engineering, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

South-East: Joshua David Chidiebere (92%), Software Engineering, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

South-South: James Edidiong Victor (91.75%), Medicine and Surgery, University of Uyo.

North-East: Vincent Daniel (89.72%), Medicine and Surgery, University of Maiduguri.

North-West: Luka Francis Miendwas (89.50%), Software Engineering, Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna.

JAMB Equal Opportunity Group: Ogunsua-Dixon Tijesuni Michelle (81.2%), Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

The awards underscore Rite Foods’ commitment to recognising academic excellence across Nigeria while promoting inclusive access to educational opportunities through its support for candidates in the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group.

Earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to youth development and nation-building through education.

“At Rite Foods, we believe the quality of our young people will define Nigeria’s future. This initiative is more than a scholarship programme; it is an investment in the next generation by recognising excellence, inspiring ambition and empowering future leaders, innovators and professionals.”

He added that the awards send a strong message to millions of young Nigerians that excellence matters, hard work is rewarded, and exceptional achievement deserves recognition.

Adegunwa further noted that education remains one of the most powerful drivers of national development, stressing that supporting it is both a corporate responsibility and a national imperative. He explained that the scholarship programme is anchored on Rite Foods’ sustainability agenda, which focuses on Education, Youth Empowerment, Environmental Stewardship and Community Development (EYCE).

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the overall highest-scoring award recipient, Okeke Chinedu Christian, expressed gratitude to Rite Foods for the scholarship, describing it as a significant boost to his academic aspirations.

Beyond the National Academic Excellence Awards, Rite Foods continues to invest in education, youth empowerment, and talent development through initiatives that provide educational support, promote entrepreneurship, encourage sporting excellence, and nurture creative talent across Nigeria.

The ceremony also featured performances by Kingdom Kroseide, winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6, and Victory Gbakara, winner of Season 8 of the Rite Foods-sponsored music talent show, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to discovering, nurturing and celebrating home-grown talent.

Through these initiatives, Rite Foods continues to reinforce its position as a proudly Nigerian company committed to empowering young people, rewarding excellence and investing in the nation’s future.