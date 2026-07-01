Squarehouse TV Launches as Nigeria’s Creative Economy Heads Toward $200 Billion

The numbers Nigeria’s digital media industry keeps producing are the kind that make investors nervous in the best way possible. Over 153 million active internet users. A continental creative economy on track to hit $200 billion by 2030. Data consumption climbing faster than infrastructure can keep up with. And sitting underneath all of it: an […]

The numbers Nigeria’s digital media industry keeps producing are the kind that make investors nervous in the best way possible.

Over 153 million active internet users. A continental creative economy on track to hit $200 billion by 2030. Data consumption climbing faster than infrastructure can keep up with. And sitting underneath all of it: an audience that is hungry, opinionated, and tired of being talked down to.

Squarehouse TV is launching today to put something worthy in front of that audience.

The company describes itself as an independent digital media house, but the more precise description might be this: a lean operation designed to do what traditional studios have consistently failed to do in Nigeria — move fast, spend smart, and actually tell the kinds of stories the country wants to see about itself. No drawn-out production cycles. No old-school distribution gatekeepers. Just content, delivered directly to the phone in your pocket.

The editorial bet is a wide one. Rather than anchoring itself to Lagos or one slice of Nigerian culture, Squarehouse is going Pan-Nigerian by design — pulling stories from across the country, documenting real people,real stories, and the kind of everyday ingenuity that rarely makes it onto a screen. The content mix reflects that: cinematic films on one end, unscripted social shows on the other, with distribution built entirely around Youtube for now.

“We’re building a media brand that respects the intelligence of this audience,” a spokesperson said. “Great storytelling and a scalable business aren’t mutually exclusive. We’re here to prove that.”

The debut film, Nwa Boi, will serve as the company’s opening argument — a cinematic release headed straight to digital, scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks. How it lands will say a lot about whether the Squarehouse model is as tight in practice as it reads on paper.

But the launch itself lands at exactly the right moment. Nigeria’s creator economy is maturing quickly, and the gap between what audiences want and what the industry produces is starting to close. Squarehouse TV is wagering it can close it faster than most.