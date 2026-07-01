Nigeria’s stock market suffers biggest monthly loss in history, sheds N13.3 trillion in June

Nigeria’s stock market suffered its worst month on record in June 2026 after investors wiped N13.29 trillion off the value of listed equities in a broad-based selloff that ended one of the strongest rallies in the market’s history.

Nigeria’s stock market suffered its worst month on record in June 2026 after investors wiped N13.29 trillion off the value of listed equities in a broad-based selloff that ended one of the strongest rallies in the market’s history.

An analysis by Nairametrics shows the June decline is the largest monthly destruction of shareholder value ever recorded on the Nigerian Exchange, easily surpassing previous records as profit-taking, dividend adjustments and portfolio rebalancing triggered heavy selling across virtually every sector.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined 8.28% during the month, its biggest monthly drop since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, while year-to-date gains narrowed sharply from over 60% at the end of May to 47.43%.

What the data shows

The Nigerian Exchange entered June riding extraordinary momentum.

Market capitalization stood at N160.5 trillion after a blistering five-month rally that had added roughly N60 trillion in value, with the All-Share Index posting gains of more than 60% for the year.

By the end of June, however, market capitalization had fallen to N147.2 trillion , erasing N13.29 trillion in just one month.

, erasing in just one month. Although the market still closed the first half of the year with a respectable 47.43% year-to-date return, June effectively wiped out a large portion of the gains accumulated during one of the exchange’s strongest runs in nearly two decades.

return, June effectively wiped out a large portion of the gains accumulated during one of the exchange’s strongest runs in nearly two decades. The reversal was particularly striking because April had ranked among the market’s strongest months in recent history, delivering a 20.36% monthly return, the best monthly performance since May 2009.

Warning signs emerged in May, when market breadth weakened despite the NGX still managing a modest 3.24% gain for the month.

Those cracks widened significantly in June as sustained selling pressure accelerated throughout the month, with several trading weeks recording market capitalization losses exceeding N4 trillion.

Broad-based selloff

Unlike previous corrections that were concentrated in a handful of sectors, June’s decline was remarkably broad.

All 20 NGX indices tracked by Nairametrics finished the month lower, including the benchmark All-Share Index, NGX 30 Index and NGX Premium Index, many of which recorded double-digit declines.

The breadth of the losses suggests investors were reducing exposure across the market rather than rotating into defensive sectors.

Largest loss in market history

In percentage terms, June’s 8.28% decline is not Nigeria’s worst monthly market correction.

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the All-Share Index fell more than 18% in a single month.

However, the size of today’s market makes June 2026 unprecedented in value terms.

Back in March 2020, the entire Nigerian stock market was worth only about N13.6 trillion, meaning the whole exchange was roughly the size of the wealth destroyed in June alone.

Before this month, the largest monthly market capitalization decline recorded by Nairametrics was N6.5 trillion in November 2025. June’s N13.29 trillion loss more than doubled the previous record.

Large-cap stocks bore the brunt

The correction was concentrated among Nigeria’s biggest companies.

Premium Board stocks—including UBA, Access Holdings, First HoldCo, Zenith Bank, MTN Nigeria, Seplat, Lafarge Africa and Dangote Cement —collectively saw their market capitalization decline from about N61.3 trillion at the end of May to N53.1 trillion by the end of June.

—collectively saw their market capitalization decline from about at the end of May to by the end of June. That represents a loss of roughly N8.2 trillion, or 13.1%, in just one month.

The impact was even more pronounced among the market’s SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira).

Collectively, Nigeria’s trillion-naira companies—including D angote Cement, MTN Nigeria, BUA Foods, BUA Cement, Airtel Africa, Aradel Holdings, Seplat Energy, Zenith Bank, GTCO, Lafarge Africa, First HoldCo, UBA, Access Holdings, ETI, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Nigerian Breweries, Nestlé Nigeria, Geregu Power, Transcorp Hotels, Transcorp Power, Presco and Okomu Oil —lost approximately N11.6 trillion in market value during June.

—lost approximately in market value during June. One notable exception was Airtel Africa, whose share price rally added more than N4 trillion in market capitalization during the month.

Without that gain, June’s overall market losses could have approached N16 trillion, highlighting just how severe the selloff was across most large-cap names.

A setback in Tinubu’s market rally

The June correction represents the biggest blemish so far in what has otherwise been one of the strongest equity market performances under President Bola Tinubu.

Since the administration’s economic reforms began, the Nigerian stock market has enjoyed an extraordinary re-rating, with market capitalization still more than N40 trillion higher than at the beginning of the year despite June’s losses.

The market also closed the second quarter with an overall gain of roughly 15%, underscoring that the broader uptrend remains intact even after the sharp correction.

Whether June proves to be a healthy correction or the beginning of a more prolonged bearish phase will depend largely on corporate earnings, domestic liquidity, monetary policy and the return of foreign portfolio investors during the second half of the year.

What investors are watching

Nairametrics previously identified several factors behind the June selloff.

These include widespread profit-taking after the market’s exceptional rally, dividend-related price adjustments, portfolio rebalancing into fixed-income securities offering attractive yields, and liquidity shifts associated with the ongoing Dangote Group private placement.

Some market participants also believe recent structural changes—including the transition to T+1 settlement and the extension of NGX trading hours to 4:00 p.m.—may have temporarily reduced participation from some foreign institutional investors, although there is no definitive evidence that these changes alone drove the decline.

Investor sentiment may further be affected after FTSE Russell announced it was placing Nigeria’s proposed reclassification back to Frontier Market status under further review.

The global index provider said it wants additional time to assess how Nigeria’s migration to a T+1 settlement cycle affects international institutional investors before making a final decision, leaving the country’s return to a major global benchmark temporarily on hold.