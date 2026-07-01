Lagos postpones BECE papers scheduled for July 1 over Oro festival

The Lagos State Government has postponed all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the declaration of the Oro festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division.

The Lagos State Government has postponed all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the declaration of the Oro festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division.

The announcement was contained in a statement shared on the official X account of the Lagos State Government on Tuesday.

The affected examination papers have been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, while all other BECE papers will be conducted on their previously scheduled dates.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, said the adjustment affects only the examination papers earlier scheduled for Wednesday, July 1.

The ministry explained that the decision followed consultations with relevant stakeholders after the declaration of the Oro festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division.

“Following the declaration of the Oro Festival in parts of the Ikorodu Division on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, the State government has approved the postponement of all BECE papers earlier scheduled for the day.”

“The affected examination papers will now be written on Tuesday, 7th July 2026.”

The government said the postponement was necessary to safeguard the lives of candidates, examination officials, and other stakeholders while ensuring the smooth and orderly conduct of the examination.

More insights

The Lagos State Examinations Board advised candidates to obtain the revised examination timetable through their respective schools and make adequate preparations for the rescheduled papers. It also appealed to all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation.

Candidates have been advised to obtain the revised examination timetable through their respective schools.

Parents, guardians, school administrators, and candidates were urged to cooperate with the new arrangement.

The Board expressed regret for any inconvenience the postponement may cause.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to conducting credible, transparent, and hitch-free examinations in line with the state’s educational objectives.

The Board also noted that the 2026 BECE commenced successfully on Monday, June 29, and assured stakeholders that the remaining examination schedule remains unchanged.

Get up to speed

The Lagos State Government conducted the e-registration and payment for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination through the Lagos State Examinations Board between Monday, January 26, 2026, and Friday, March 27, 2026. Different categories of schools were required to complete their registration through designated online portals.

Public Junior Secondary Schools were required to download the Offline Data Capturing Application through the Lagos State Examinations Board portal.

Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools, schools operating with Special Permission, and Continuing Education Centres completed payment and registration through the designated online payment portal before generating their login credentials.

Registration fees were fixed at N10,000 per candidate for Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools and Approved Public Continuing Education Centres.

Junior Secondary Schools with Special Permission and Private Continuing Education Centres were required to pay N15,000 per candidate.

The online registration process formed part of the state’s preparations for the successful conduct of the 2026 BECE.

What you should know

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is the qualifying examination taken by students at the end of junior secondary school in Lagos State before they proceed to senior secondary education.

It is administered by the Lagos State Examinations Board through an increasingly digitised examination management system.

The examination serves as a key assessment for students transitioning from junior to senior secondary school.

Registration and result processing are conducted through the Lagos State Examinations Board’s online portal, reducing the need for physical visits to the board’s office.

The adoption of e-registration is aimed at improving transparency, reducing manual errors, and enhancing efficiency in examination administration.

Lagos State has also introduced similar digital initiatives, including an online recruitment portal for teachers under LASUBEB to strengthen the delivery of quality basic education.