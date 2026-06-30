WhatsApp begins username reservations ahead of phone-number-free messaging rollout

WhatsApp has begun rolling out username reservations, a new privacy feature that will eventually allow users to connect with new contacts without sharing their phone numbers, the company announced on Monday.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out username reservations, a new privacy feature that will eventually allow users to connect with new contacts without sharing their phone numbers, the company announced on Monday.

Username reservations commenced this week, ahead of the full launch of the feature later this year, with users to be notified within the app once the option becomes available in their respective countries.

According to WhatsApp, the feature is designed to give users greater control over their privacy by allowing them to communicate with new contacts using a unique username instead of their personal phone number.

What WhatsApp is saying

WhatsApp says it understands that giving out phone numbers can be a hassle sometimes. And this is what makes the username rollout even more important.

“Sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That’s because a phone number is personal and it’s tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits,” WhatsApp said.

“That’s why we’re introducing usernames for WhatsApp,” the company added.

WhatsApp also explained why it is opening reservations well ahead of the feature’s full launch, citing the scale of its global user base.

“Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp, a lot of names overlap, which is why we’re opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them,” the company said.

“For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people you want to contact you will know,” it added.

The company reassured users that there will be no public directory or username suggestions, meaning anyone wishing to contact a user for the first time must already know their exact username.

WhatsApp said once usernames are fully launched and enabled, people or businesses contacting a user for the first time will no longer see their phone number at all.

More insights

WhatsApp introduced an optional security layer alongside the username system, called a “username key,” designed to add further protection against unwanted messages.

The username key requires a first-time contact to enter a unique key before they are able to send a message, giving users an additional gatekeeping mechanism beyond the username itself.

The platform said creators, small businesses and organisations will have the option of claiming the same usernames they already use on Instagram or Facebook, allowing them to maintain a consistent identity across Meta’s family of apps.

For users who prefer not to manually create a username, WhatsApp said a built-in username generator will be available to suggest available options automatically.

Reserving a username takes only a few seconds and can be done through Settings, then Account, then Username, on the latest version of the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp said the username feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, with users receiving in-app notifications once it becomes available in their specific country or region.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Meta unveiled major updates to WhatsApp’s Updates tab, introducing three new features designed to help creators, organisations, and businesses expand their reach and generate revenue on the platform.

In a statement, the company said the Updates tab, which includes Status and Channels, will now support Channel Subscriptions for exclusive content, Promoted Channels to improve visibility, and Ads in Status to help businesses connect with more users.

The move represents a major step in WhatsApp’s monetisation strategy, as Meta expands revenue opportunities on the messaging platform while creating new tools for businesses and content creators.