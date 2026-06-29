Claiming Africa’s digital seat: Our role and responsibility in the AI era

At the Bluechip Data and AI Summit 3.0 in Lagos, I had the privilege of addressing an audience of executives, business leaders, policymakers and technology professionals on a topic that I believe will define Africa’s future prosperity:“Claiming Africa’s Digital Seat: Your Role and Responsibility.”

The phrase is deliberate.

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes economies, industries and societies across the world, the question for Africa is no longer whether we will participate in the digital revolution. We already are.

The real question is whether we will help shape it.

That message echoed beyond the summit.

In my recent conversation with Ugodre Obi-Chukwu on The Coffee Table, we explored how AI, data, and emerging technologies are redefining competitiveness for nations and businesses. I emphasised that Africa cannot afford to be a passive consumer of technologies designed elsewhere.

We must invest in our people, strengthen our data capabilities, embrace global standards, and build AI solutions that reflect African realities. The conversation reinforced a simple but powerful idea: Africa’s greatest opportunity in the AI era lies not in catching up with the world, but in helping shape where it is going.

Across the globe, decisions are being made about AI, data governance, digital infrastructure, innovation and economic competitiveness. New standards are emerging. New markets are being created. New leaders are rising.

Africa cannot afford to be a passive observer ‘late adopters’ We must become active architects of our digital future.

To do so, I believe African leaders in the public and private sectors should focus on four priorities.

Embrace General Purpose Technologies

History shows that certain technologies transform entire economies. Electricity, the internet, and mobile communications did not simply improve existing systems – they created entirely new opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence is the current General Purpose Technology.

Its impact will reach every sector, from banking and healthcare to agriculture, education, manufacturing and government.

This means AI is no longer just a technology issue. It is a leadership issue.

Boards must understand it. Executives must invest in it. Governments must prepare for it and use it.

Africa has one of the world’s youngest populations and one of its fastest-growing digital economies. That gives us a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional development paths.

But opportunity alone is not enough. We must intentionally build the skills, infrastructure and innovation ecosystems needed to compete in an AI-driven world.

Focus on Solutions, Not Technology

Too often, organisations start with the question:

“How can we use AI?”

A better question is:

“What outcomes are we trying to achieve?” “What problems are we trying to solve?”

Technology should never become an expensive experiment searching for relevance.

The most successful AI initiatives are not those with the most sophisticated algorithms. They are the ones that solve real problems.

Across Africa, those opportunities are everywhere – from agriculture and healthcare to financial services, education and public sector transformation.

The goal should not be to deploy AI for its own sake. The goal should be to create measurable value for businesses, citizens and society.

Purpose must come before technology.

Lean on ISO 42001 and Responsible AI Governance

As AI adoption accelerates, trust becomes increasingly important. Without trust, innovation struggles to scale.

This is why governance matters.

I encouraged leaders at the summit to pay close attention to ISO 42001, the world’s first international standard for AI management systems.

The standard provides a practical framework for managing AI responsibly, identifying risks, ensuring accountability, and maintaining appropriate oversight.

For African organisations, governance should not be viewed as a compliance exercise and afterthought.

It should be viewed as a competitive advantage.

Those organisations that can demonstrate responsible AI practices will be better positioned to attract investment, build confidence and compete globally.

Trust will become one of the most valuable assets in the AI economy – just like finance.

Embed African Values into AI

Perhaps the most important responsibility we have is ensuring that Africa is represented in the technologies shaping the future. Of course Africa is not homogeneous!

Technology reflects the values, assumptions and experiences of those who build it.

If Africa is absent from AI development, African perspectives risk being absent from AI outcomes.

Many African languages remain underrepresented in large language models. Many local datasets remain fragmented. Too many African stories, cultures and realities are missing from the digital world.

This must change.

We need greater investment in African data ecosystems, local innovation, digital research and language preservation.

More importantly, we must ensure that the values that have long defined our societies – community, inclusion, dignity, resilience, and shared prosperity – are reflected in the technologies we develop and deploy to solve Africa problems.

Africa should not simply adopt digital values created elsewhere. We should contribute our own.

The Leadership Challenge Before Us

The AI revolution represents one of the most significant economic shifts of our generation.

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of its most vibrant innovation hubs, the opportunity is immense. But this is bigger than technology. It is about competitiveness, economic growth, digital sovereignty, and Africa’s place in the global economy.

Claiming Africa’s digital seat is not the responsibility of governments alone. It belongs to business leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors, academics, entrepreneurs and innovators.

The seat is there.

The opportunity is real. The responsibility is ours.

The time to claim Africa’s digital seat is now!

About the Author

Abel Aboh is a Data and AI Leader and governance board member of The Data Lab Scotland. He serves on the Nominations Committee and the Technology Law and Practice Committee of the Law Society of Scotland.

With over two decades of experience across data management, AI, technology, human resources, and governance, Abel advises UK critical institutions and organisations on data, AI, innovation, technology and transformation.

He was a finalist for British Data Leader of the Year 2021 and was inducted into the UK Data Leader Hall of Fame 2024.

A proud Nigerian from the Niger Delta, Abel is passionate about inclusive leadership, data, AI, education, finance, technology, trade, and empowering the next generation of African innovators and change-makers.

He was the first keynote speaker of the Bluechip Data and AI Summit 1.0

He regularly contributes and writes for NairaMetrics.