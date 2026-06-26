LebaraPlay introduces a premium, mobile-first entertainment experience designed for digital audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Lebara Nigeria has announced the launch of LebaraPlay, a pioneering digital entertainment platform created to deliver premium, mobile-first content experiences while accelerating the growth of Africa’s creative economy.

The launch marks another significant milestone in Lebara Nigeria’s expansion strategy following its recent entry into the Nigerian telecommunications market.

As the company continues to build a digitally enabled ecosystem for customers, LebaraPlay is expected to become a key driver of engagement, loyalty, and value-added services across its growing subscriber base.

Accessible to both Lebara subscribers and non-subscribers, LebaraPlay offers a diverse catalogue of premium entertainment content, including microdrama series, music, lifestyle programming, and other engaging formats tailored to today’s mobile audiences. The platform reflects Lebara’s broader ambition to deliver innovative digital experiences that extend beyond traditional telecommunications services.

Commenting on the launch, Teniola Stuffman, Chief Executive Officer of Lebara Nigeria, said:

“This platform represents an important step in our vision of building a telecommunications brand that delivers more than connectivity. We are creating an ecosystem where technology, innovation, and entertainment come together to provide meaningful experiences for customers while unlocking new opportunities for creative talent and content development across Africa.”

LebaraPlay underscores the company’s commitment to investing in digital platforms that expand access to quality entertainment, create new opportunities for creators, and foster collaboration across the continent’s rapidly evolving creative sector.

The platform will feature a blend of free and premium content, giving users the flexibility to choose experiences that suit their preferences. Through a combination of original productions and strategic content partnerships, Lebara Nigeria aims to build one of Africa’s most dynamic digital entertainment destinations.

The launch further reinforces Lebara Nigeria’s position as a forward-looking telecommunications company focused on innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric services. By combining seamless connectivity with compelling content experiences, the company continues to strengthen its value proposition as it expands operations across Nigeria.

About Lebara Nigeria

Lebara is a global telecommunications brand operating across multiple markets, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Australia. In Nigeria, Lebara is building a compliant, scalable, and digitally enabled mobile services ecosystem designed to deliver seamless connectivity, innovation, and value for consumers and enterprise partners.