The volume of trade between Nigeria and the Philippines has surged by 700% over the last three years, rising from $47 million in 2023 to $300 million in 2025 as both countries move to deepen economic and diplomatic cooperation.

The volume of trade between Nigeria and the Philippines has surged by 700% over the last three years, rising from $47 million in 2023 to $300 million in 2025 as both countries move to deepen economic and diplomatic cooperation.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Philippines’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Mersole J. Mellejor, during the 128th Independence Anniversary celebration of the Republic of the Philippines hosted by the country’s Embassy in Abuja.

The envoy said both nations had continued to maintain cordial relations while exploring new opportunities in trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges.

Nigeria and the Philippines established diplomatic and trade relations in August 1962 and have maintained bilateral ties for more than six decades. Nigeria operates an embassy in Manila, while the Philippines maintains an embassy in Abuja, which shows the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

What they are saying

Mellejor said that while trade volumes between both countries remain relatively modest compared to larger global trading partners, commercial relations have recorded steady growth in recent years.

“The level of bilateral trade is modest by today’s standards, but it has shown remarkable potential, having expanded consistently over the last three years.

“That is about a 700 per cent increase, and we remain focused on encouraging partnerships between Philippines and Nigerian companies,” he said.

The ambassador also disclosed plans to establish a Nigeria-Philippines Business Council aimed at strengthening commercial engagements and creating a more structured platform for businesses from both countries.

According to him, the initiative is expected to improve coordination between private sector players and unlock new investment opportunities.

“This is to ensure that business between the two countries is conducted in a more organised manner and to enable players on both sides to leverage their strengths,” he said.

More insights

Beyond trade and investment, cultural and educational exchanges have emerged as some of the strongest pillars of the relationship between the two countries.

Mellejor noted that Afrobeats music has gained significant popularity in the Philippines, while Filipino television dramas and soap operas continue to attract audiences in Nigeria, reflecting growing people-to-people connections.

The envoy also revealed that more than 9,000 Nigerians are currently pursuing higher education in the Philippines, further strengthening educational ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Babagana Wakili, Chief of Protocol at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Philippines.

He noted that members of the Filipino community in Nigeria had made important contributions to sectors such as healthcare, education and technology.

“The professionalism, dedication and service of Filipinos in Nigeria remain appreciated by the government and people of Nigeria,” Wakili said.

He added that Nigeria was looking to deepen cooperation with the Philippines in trade and investment, agriculture, energy, labour mobility and capacity building.

“We look forward to enhancing our cooperation for sustainable development and to sustaining the dignity of our peoples.

“This anniversary celebration is not only a tribute to the Philippines’ proud history, but also an affirmation of the enduring bond between our two countries,” he added.

What you should know

In April, the Philippines introduced a new Digital Nomad Visa programme, allowing remote workers to live and work in the country for up to one year while earning income from foreign sources.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, engaged in remote work using digital technology and derive their income from outside the Philippines.

More recently, in June 2026, Nigeria and the Philippines reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Philippines’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Mersole J. Mellejor.

Both countries reviewed the state of relations and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting also highlighted the steady growth of Nigeria-Philippines relations, which have continued to flourish since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than six decades ago.