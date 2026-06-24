The Federal Government has urged indigenous firm, Hasetins Commodities Limited, to ensure that adequate safety measures being put in place are sustained at the site of the ongoing construction of a $400 million rare earth processing plant in Nasarawa State.

The Federal Government has urged indigenous firm, Hasetins Commodities Limited, to ensure that adequate safety measures being put in place are sustained at the site of the ongoing construction of a $400 million rare earth processing plant in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed by a Federal Government delegation comprising the Director of Mining Inspectorate, Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (FMSMD), Mr. Ganiyu Imam, and the Director of Mines Environmental Compliance, Dr. Vivian Okono.

Nairametrics reported in June 2025 that the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed that Hasetins Commodities Limited plans to establish a $400 million plant that will be Africa’s largest rare earth and critical minerals processing facility in Nasarawa State, with a target of creating 10,000 new jobs.

What they are saying

During an inspection of the project site under construction in the Uke community of Nasarawa State, the delegation assessed the level of compliance with relevant regulations and standards.

Imam expressed the delegation’s satisfaction with the level of compliance with relevant requirements and standards but urged “Hasetins to ensure that all necessary precautionary and safety measures already being put in place are sustained.”

He stressed the importance of adhering to regulations while commending the commitment of the investors.

A Deputy Director in the FMSMD, Mr. Oladehinde Oladusi, who represented Dr. Okono, advised the firm’s management to ensure the implementation of an adequate Community Development Agreement (CDA) to prevent future crises when operations fully commence and the company begins to record progress.

Hasetins’ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Prince Jidayi, appreciated the Federal Government and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, for their continued support and encouragement.

Backstory

In 2025, Alake pledged the ministry’s support for a foreign direct investment (FDI) initiative to establish Africa’s largest rare earth and critical minerals processing plant, driven by a $400 million investment from Hasetins Commodities Limited in Nasarawa State.

He highlighted that the project would create over 10,000 jobs, facilitate genuine skills transfer, and mark a significant step toward processing Nigeria’s minerals domestically.

With a planned capacity expansion from 6,000 to 18,000 metric tonnes, the Presidency maintained that the landmark project underscored the Tinubu administration’s success in transforming the solid minerals sector into a catalyst for economic growth and diversification.

What you should know

While Nigeria is Africa’s leading energy producer, it has struggled to maximise its vast mineral resources due to inadequate incentives, illegal mining activities, low investment levels, and years of neglect.

As of 2025, the country’s underdeveloped mining sector contributed less than 1% to its gross domestic product (GDP).