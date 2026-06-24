The Walton family, heirs to the Walmart fortune, have collectively lost an estimated $23.3 billion in wealth so far in 2026, despite remaining among the world's wealthiest individuals.

The Walton family, heirs to the Walmart fortune, have collectively lost an estimated $23.3 billion in wealth so far in 2026, despite remaining among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

According to checks by Nairametrics on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List as of June 24, 2026, Alice Walton, Rob Walton and Jim Walton together control a combined fortune of approximately $400.2 billion.

However, that figure is down significantly from the $423.5 billion they held at the beginning of the year.

The decline comes amid fluctuations in Walmart’s share price, which remains the primary source of wealth for the billionaire siblings and their families.

What the data is saying

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has seen her net worth decline from $134 billion at the start of the year to $126.5 billion, representing a loss of about $7.5 billion.

Her brother, Jim Walton, chairman of Arvest Bank Group, recorded a similar decline. His fortune dropped from $143 billion in January to $135.5 billion as of June 24, translating to a year-to-date loss of approximately $7.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Rob Walton, the eldest son of Walmart’s founder, experienced the largest dollar decline among the three siblings. His net worth fell from $146 billion at the beginning of the year to $138.2 billion, a reduction of about $7.8 billion.

Collectively, the three Walmart heirs have shed roughly $23.3 billion in wealth since January.

Despite the losses, the siblings continue to rank among the world’s richest people. Rob Walton is currently ranked 12th globally, followed by Jim Walton at 13th and Alice Walton at 14th, according to Forbes.

More insights

The family’s wealth remains closely tied to Walmart, the retail giant founded by Sam Walton in 1962. The Walton heirs collectively control about 45% of the company’s stock, making them one of the most influential shareholder groups in corporate America.

While her brothers have maintained active ties to Walmart’s board and governance structure over the years, Alice Walton has largely focused on philanthropy and the arts. In 2011, she founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, which houses works by renowned artists including Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Mark Rothko.

She has also expanded her philanthropic footprint into healthcare and education. In 2025, the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine welcomed its inaugural class of 48 medical students in Bentonville.

What you should know

Jim Walton, Walmart’s youngest heir, serves as chairman of Arvest Bank Group, a financial institution with assets exceeding $27 billion. He previously sat on Walmart’s board before passing his seat to his son, Steuart Walton, in 2016.

Rob Walton, who succeeded his father as Walmart chairman following Sam Walton’s death in 1992, stepped down as chairman in 2015 and retired from the company’s board in 2024.

Outside retail, he was part of the ownership group that acquired the NFL’s Denver Broncos in a $4.7 billion deal in 2022.