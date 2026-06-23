The story of African development is undergoing a profound, historic shift. For decades, the narrative was dominated by foreign capital, with investments flowing inward from distant global capitals, development projects managed by external actors, and the resulting profits regularly finding their way back across oceans.

While Africa has always been rich in resources and opportunities, its financial destiny was largely shaped by outsiders. Today, that old story is being rewritten.

Across the continent, African-owned institutions are stepping forward, expanding beyond their national borders, mobilizing local capital, and proving that Africa possesses both the expertise and the financial strength to fund its own progress.

in the vanguard of this transformation is United Capital Plc, whose expansion into Ethiopia and Rwanda marks a defining moment in the evolution of regional investment banking.

​The Nigerian financial services giant recently achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first foreign investment bank to secure an operating license in Ethiopia, one of Africa’s fastest growing economies. Around the same time, the company obtained regulatory approval to operate in Rwanda, significantly strengthening its footprint in East and Central Africa. These milestones represent much more than standard corporate expansion; they symbolize the growing confidence of African financial institutions in the continent’s long-term future and highlight the increasing integration of Africa’s capital markets, proving that cross border collaboration is a commercial reality.

The entry into Ethiopia is particularly momentous. With a population exceeding 120 million people and an ambitious economic reform agenda, Ethiopia has historically maintained a tightly controlled, closed financial sector. The government’s recent decision to gradually liberalize the financial industry has attracted global attention and United Capital’s successful entry positions the company as a foundational architect in Ethiopia’s evolving capital market ecosystem. For Ethiopia, granting United Capital the country’s very first foreign investment banking license signals deep trust, reflecting confidence in the institution and validating the broader vision of economic openness championed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to modernize the economy and encourage private sector participation.

Rwanda presents a similarly compelling success story. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most business friendly destinations, Rwanda has steadily transformed its capital, Kigali, into a premier regional financial hub. Through this new regulatory approval, United Capital is authorized to provide a full suite of services, including investment banking, portfolio management, trust services, and capital market advisory services, strengthening Rwanda’s position as a strategic gateway for investments flowing into the wider region.

​Together, Ethiopia and Rwanda offer direct access to some of the continent’s most dynamic economic corridors. Their youthful populations, expanding middle classes, urgent infrastructure needs and strategic trade links make them prime destinations for long term growth. By establishing a physical presence in these markets, United Capital presents itself directly at the intersection of opportunity and structural transformation, creating reliable pathways for local businesses seeking both expansion capital and world-class financial advisory services.

At the same time, it unlocks new wealth creation opportunities for individuals and institutions through sophisticated fund management offerings, diverse investment opportunities, and tailored portfolio management solutions designed to preserve and grow wealth across generations.

​However, the real weight of this expansion extends far beyond corporate balance sheets and market share. It perfectly embodies the philosophy of Africapitalism, a school of thought championed by renowned investor, entrepreneur, and Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, a major investor in United Capital PLC. The core premise of Africapitalism is that Africa’s private sector must play leading roles in driving economic development, and that true, sustainable prosperity is generated when businesses commit to long term investments that create both economic profit and social wealth.

For years, Elumelu has argued that Africa’s development cannot depend solely on foreign aid or external borrowing. Rather, sustainable growth occurs when African businesses actively invest in African opportunities, create sustainable jobs, build domestic industries, and unlock the immense potential of the continent’s people.

Through institutions like the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and his leadership of major corporate engines like UBA Group, Transcorp, and Heirs Energies, Elumelu has consistently advocated for private sectorv led development as the only reliable path to true economic independence.

​This vision is rapidly becoming an everyday reality. Across critical sectors, African companies are proving they can compete at global standards while solving deeply rooted local development challenges. The expansion of institutions like United Capital reflects the growing maturity of African financial markets and signals the rise of a new generation of homegrown champions who are capable of mobilizing capital at a massive scale.

United Capital’s journey from Nigeria into new regional markets mirrors a broader continental ambition, most clearly seen in initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area, aimed at deepening total economic integration, encouraging cross border investments and building interconnected financial systems that can support large scale industrialization. In this ecosystem, investment banks act as vital engines that connect idle capital with productive opportunities, facilitate complex infrastructure financing, and enable widespread wealth creation.

​Industry analysts emphasize that one of the most valuable assets United Capital brings to Ethiopia and Rwanda is the transfer of knowledge, as the migration of technical expertise, professional training, market insights, and institutional best practices will significantly accelerate the development of local financial ecosystems. Furthermore, this expansion sends a powerful message about Nigeria’s leadership role within Africa’s financial services landscape. As Nigerian institutions expand across the continent, they export an invaluable wealth of innovation and investment solutions refined over decades of operating in one of Africa’s most competitive regulatory markets. This export of talent strengthens regional cooperation and reinforces the foundational truth that African solutions can effectively solve African challenges. Ultimately, United Capital’s milestone entry into Ethiopia and Rwanda is a reflection of a continent taking full ownership of its economic destiny, proving that the vision of Africapitalism is no longer a distant aspiration, but a powerful reality happening right now.