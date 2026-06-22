The National Information Technology Development Agency says it is stepping up measures to tackle cyberbullying, gender-based online harassment and other harmful digital behaviors, and is developing a framework in this regard, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The National Information Technology Development Agency says it is stepping up measures to tackle cyberbullying, gender-based online harassment and other harmful digital behaviours, and is developing a framework in this regard, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The agency says it is working to kick against cyberbullying with particular focus on protecting women who are increasingly targeted in digital spaces.

NITDA’s Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, Hadiza Umar, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Monday.

She noted that cyberbullying and gender-based digital abuse have become growing challenges for women in public-facing roles, including journalists, influencers, activists and entrepreneurs.

The agency is advancing the initiative through its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, SRAP 2.0, which places emphasis on digital trust, cybersecurity, inclusion and online safety as core policy pillars.

What NITDA is saying

Umar said the agency is developing a proposed Online Harm Protection Framework and White Paper in collaboration with stakeholders across government, civil society and the broader technology ecosystem.

“The framework specifically addresses harmful online behaviour such as cyberbullying, hate speech, misinformation, online harassment and gender-based violence, while also protecting digital rights and freedom of expression,” she said.

She said NITDA has introduced a Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and is continuing discussions on a proposed Online Harm Protection Bill, alongside ongoing engagement with social media platforms and technology companies to accelerate and strengthen content moderation.

Umar flagged a specific concern raised by stakeholders that harmful content written in Nigerian languages, including Hausa and other indigenous languages, often escapes automated moderation systems deployed by global technology platforms.

She said NITDA is advocating for more localised moderation systems capable of understanding Nigerian languages, contexts and online behaviour.

“The agency is promoting a multi-stakeholder approach involving regulators, technology companies, researchers, civil society organisations and digital rights advocates to improve reporting mechanisms, transparency and response times for victims of online abuse,” she said.

More insights

Umar said NITDA is also investing in awareness and capacity-building programmes specifically targeted at women and other vulnerable groups online.

She said initiatives such as the IGNITE Her Bootcamp and the National Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy are helping equip women with digital skills, cybersecurity awareness and the tools needed for safer participation in online spaces.

She advised tightening privacy settings, avoiding the disclosure of real-time locations, separating personal and professional profiles, and making use of platform tools such as blocking, muting and keyword filters.

She urged victims of online harassment to document abusive content through screenshots and saved links rather than engaging directly with perpetrators, which can often escalate the situation.

“Protecting yourself is not about limiting your voice. It is about building a digital fortress around your personal life so that you can participate online safely and confidently,” she said.

What you should know

NITDA has been actively pushing to ensure women are better protected, empowered and included in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

In March 2025, Nairametrics reported that NITDA revealed it is taking steps to address the funding challenges faced by female startup founders in Nigeria through its National Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy (NGDIS).

The agency highlighted the initiative during the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), where it showcased efforts aimed at narrowing the gender digital divide and expanding opportunities for women in the country’s digital economy.