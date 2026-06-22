The Nigerian equities market staged a decisive rebound on Monday, June 22, 2026, gaining N1.52 trillion in market capitalization as a surge in tier-one banking stocks led by First HoldCo and GTCO hitting their maximum 10% daily gains.

The gains broke a six-session losing streak that had erased over N5 trillion in investor wealth in the previous six sessions.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed the benchmark All-Share Index climbed 0.97% to close at 238,219.19 points from 235,941.27 points at the previous close, with market capitalization rising to N152.79 trillion.

The recovery came after the benchmark index had shed more than 16,500 points from its all-time high of 252,508 points recorded in May 2026.

The session rally was concentrated in the FUGAZ banking names and some blue-chip stocks, whose combined weight on the index was sufficient to offset selling pressure in smaller counters.

What the data is saying:

Renewed buying interest in large-cap banking and telecoms stocks drove the day’s gains, reversing the pattern of institutional selling that had defined the preceding six sessions. Highlights of Monday’s trading:

All-Share Index: 238,219.19 points, up 0.97%

Market Capitalisation: N152.79 trillion, up approximately N1.47 trillion

Volume Traded: 489.1 million shares, up 11.07%

Value Traded: N36.74 billion, up 48.86%

Deals: 63,834 transactions, up 26.97%

Year-to-Date Return: 53.08%

Market Breadth: 17 gainers vs 35 losers (0.57x)

Top 5 Gainers:

First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) — up 10.00% to N60.50

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) — up 10.00% to N127.10

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) — up 9.88% to N5.56

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — up 9.56% to N7.45

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) — up 7.09% to N117.80

Top 5 Losers:

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries (ZICHIS) — down 10.00% to N23.40

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (CONHALLPLC) — down 9.94% to N6.43

Eterna (ETERNA) — down 9.90% to N27.75

Deap Capital Management & Trust (DEAPCAP) — down 9.82% to N4.41

Austin Laz & Company (AUSTINLAZ) — down 9.74% to N3.52

Top stocks by volume:

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) — 48.75 million shares

United Bank for Africa (UBA) — 42.89 million shares

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) — 39.43 million shares

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) — 30.05 million shares

Sterling Financial Holdings (STERLINGNG) — 29.05 million shares

Top stocks by value:

MTN Nigeria (MTNN) — N16.64 billion

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) — N3.46 billion

United Bank for Africa (UBA) — N1.72 billion

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) — N894.55 million

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) — N890.09 million

More insights:

Monday’s session was defined by a significant shift in sentiment toward the banking sector, which had borne the heaviest losses during the correction phase.

First HoldCo and GTCO, both hit the 10% maximum daily gain limit after sessions of selloff.

First HoldCo’s 10% gain to N60.50 partially reversed its 20.29% weekly decline recorded in the week ended June 19.

GTCO similarly bounced back 10% to N127.10 after shedding 15.01% in the prior week — one of the steepest single-week declines among tier-one banking names during the correction cycle.

Zenith Bank added 7.09% to N117.80, while UBA gained 1.39%, rounding out the FUGAZ banking recovery alongside MTN Nigeria’s 3.75% advance.

MTN Nigeria emerged as the dominant force by traded value, accounting for N16.64 billion — equivalent to 45.32% of total session value.

Fidelity Bank led by volume with 48.75 million shares — representing 9.97% of total day’s volume — as investors accumulated positions in the mid-tier bank which had also been under pressure during the correction.

Despite the positive headline close, market breadth remained negative with 35 losers against 17 gainers. Zichis Agro-Allied hit its 10% downside limit at N23.40, while Eterna slipped 9.90% to N27.75 — a level below its 52-week low of N27.90 — reflecting persistent selling pressure outside the banking sector.

What you should know:

Monday’s N1.52 trillion single-session gain is the market’s largest recovery move since the correction began following the May 2026 all-time high, though it recovers only a fraction of the estimated N16 trillion lost since the peak.

The year-to-date return has recovered to 53.08% from 51.62% at the prior week’s close, reflecting the scale of Monday’s rebound relative to the ASI’s starting position.

The negative market breadth, 35 losers against 17 gainers, indicates that the session’s gain was driven by a concentrated group of heavyweight stocks rather than a genuine broad market recovery in investor sentiment.

Trading activity improved meaningfully across all metrics — volume up 11.07%, value up 48.86%, and deals up 26.97% — suggesting that the session attracted genuine participation rather than representing a low-liquidity technical bounce.

Analysts will be watching whether the banking sector’s Monday recovery can sustain momentum through the remainder of the week, or whether profit-taking resumes as investors use rallies to exit positions accumulated during the year’s earlier bull run.