The 9th edition of the Ife Accounting Summit (IAS 9.0), organized by the Nigeria Universities Accounting Students Association (NUASA), Obafemi Awolowo University, concluded successfully on the 16th and 17th of June 2026, bringing together over 2,000 students, young professionals, industry leaders, corporate organizations, and participants from various tertiary institutions for two transformative days of learning, […]

The 9th edition of the Ife Accounting Summit (IAS 9.0), organized by the Nigeria Universities Accounting Students Association (NUASA), Obafemi Awolowo University, concluded successfully on the 16th and 17th of June 2026, bringing together over 2,000 students, young professionals, industry leaders, corporate organizations, and participants from various tertiary institutions for two transformative days of learning, networking, and professional development.

Held under the theme, “The Bionic Professional: Architecting Success with Human Intelligence and Digital Competence,” IAS 9.0 explored the evolving relationship between technology and human capabilities, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, digital competence, critical thinking, innovation, and human-centered skills required to thrive in a rapidly evolving professional landscape.

The summit featured insightful keynote addresses, engaging panel sessions, career conversations, and networking opportunities with accomplished professionals across accounting, finance, business, technology, and other industries.

The event also hosted inter-school competitions that brought together students from various institutions, promoting intellectual excellence, collaboration, and healthy competition among future professionals. In addition, IAS 9.0 provided a platform for students to showcase their creativity and talents through a talent showcase segment, reinforcing the summit’s commitment to holistic student development.

The summit was further distinguished by the presence of Her Royal Majesty, Olori Ashley Afolashade Ogunwusi, who graced the occasion as the Mother of the Day. Her attendance underscored the significance of IAS 9.0 as a platform that continues to attract distinguished personalities committed to youth empowerment, education, and the development of future leaders.

Beyond the sessions and networking opportunities, IAS 9.0 represented months of planning, collaboration, resilience, and commitment from a team of students determined to create a platform that bridges the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. The successful execution of the summit reflects the capacity of young people to conceptualize and deliver initiatives of significant scale and impact.

The success of IAS 9.0 was made possible through the invaluable contributions of distinguished speakers, strategic partners, sponsors, alumni, and the entire NUASA community, whose support reinforced the vision of empowering students beyond the classroom.

IAS 9.0 was strengthened by the support and collaboration of several leading organizations and institutions that share in the vision of developing future-ready professionals. The summit proudly partnered with organizations across finance, technology, media, education, and corporate sectors, including Zedcrest Wealth, MORE by Meristem, Ascension,Stanbic IBTC, ACCA, ICAN,

Itel Energy, UAC Foods, MILO, Dove Phoneworld, Veelage Square, Nairametrics, Megatrons Workstation, and other valued individuals, and supporters whose contributions played a significant role in delivering a remarkable experience for attendees.

The management team of IAS 9.0 played a pivotal role in the strategic planning, coordination, and successful execution of the summit. Special recognition goes to:

Champion Ojedokun – President, NUASA

Oluyemi Babatunde Samuel – Chairman, IAS 9.0

Jimoh Omotola Fathia – Vice Chairman, IAS 9.0

Esther Mac-Sanddy – Head of Sponsorship, IAS 9.0

Fasanya Segun Anuoluwa – Head of Planning, IAS 9.0 who also doubled as the Head of Registration (Male)

Makanjuola Victoria Oluwadarasimi – General Secretary, IAS 9.0

The success of IAS 9.0 was also driven by the tireless efforts of the various committee heads, assistant heads, committee members, volunteers, and the entire NUASA leadership, whose dedication, creativity, and commitment transformed the vision of the summit into a remarkable reality.

Special recognition is also extended to the committee heads who coordinated the various units of the summit: Ikechukwu Obinna Micheal (Ushering Head – Male), Adeyinka Adijat Adeola (Ushering Head – Female), Uzoka Blessing Oby (Hospitality Head), Adekunle Adeyemi Favour (Logistics Head – Male), Ayodele Deborah Inioluwa (Logistics Head – Female), Oladipupo Ogooluwa Emmanuel (Programs Head), Adeyemo John Abiodun (Publicity Head), Ogundele Tomi Deborah (Protocol Head), Comfort Fakanlu (Registration Head – Female), Bashiru Abosede Mufuliat (Welfare Head), Osetayo Deborah Ifeoluwa (Sales Committee Head) and Awosiyan Paul Oluwadamilare (Media Head), whose leadership and dedication contributed immensely to the successful delivery of IAS 9.0.

As IAS 9.0 closes another remarkable chapter in the history of Ife Accounting Summit, it further solidifies its legacy as one of Nigeria’s leading student-led finance and business conferences, continuously bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations while preparing young professionals for global opportunities.