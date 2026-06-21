With Nigeria's stock market heading into the second half of 2026 amid a sharp correction that has wiped over 16,500 points off the All-Share Index since May's historic high, fresh NGX data reveals the sectors that have genuinely created wealth for investors.

With Nigeria’s stock market heading into the second half of 2026 amid a sharp correction that has wiped over 16,500 points off the All-Share Index since May’s historic high, fresh NGX data reveals the sectors that have genuinely created wealth for investors.

NGX data as of close of trading on Friday, June 19, shows that the benchmark All-Share Index carries a year-to-date return of +51.62%, an exceptional performance by any global standard.

But beneath that benchmark figure, sector divergence has been dramatic, with Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods delivering returns that more than double the market average, while Banking and Insurance have significantly underperformed.

What the data is saying:

A ranking of all NGX sectoral and key indices by year-to-date performance as at June 19, 2026 reveals a clear two-tier market: the out-performers and the under-performers.

Outperformers — YtD return above the ASI benchmark of +51.62%:

At the top of the table sits the NGX Oil/Gas Index, up +111.13% year-to-date — a return so far above the market benchmark that it occupies a category of its own.

Two oil majors, Aradel Holdings Plc and Seplat Energy Plc, are the key drivers of the outsized performance, while Geregu Power emerged as the lone drag.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index at +95.79% is the second-strongest performer, nearly doubling investor wealth in under six months.

Cement majors and manufacturing stocks drove this return, benefiting from infrastructure spending expectations and the gradual stabilisation of input costs.

The NGX Premium Index at +70.32% reflects the year’s quality bias. The exchange’s largest and most liquid stocks — those that meet the higher listing standards of the Premium Board — outperformed the ASI by nearly 19 percentage points.

This is the index that institutional investors, both domestic and foreign, have most closely tracked, and its outperformance confirms that the year’s rally was not purely speculative. It was anchored in the market’s most fundamentally visible names.

The NGX Lotus II Index at +85.15% — tracking Sharia-compliant equities — rounds out the top performers.

Its return, well above the market benchmark, reflects compositional overlap with energy and commodity-adjacent stocks that drove the broader rally.

Rounding out the outperformer bracket, the NGX Commodity Index at +61.29%, NGX Pension Index at +59.57%, NGX Pension Broad Index at +59.06%, NGX Growth Index at +55.07%, all beat the ASI benchmark.

More insights:

With the outsized gains recorded by Aradel Holdings (+161%) and Seplat Energy (+95.6%), the sector reveals a highly concentrated performance within just two stocks.

Aradel Holdings’ extraordinary run has been the major driver of the sector performance, followed by Seplat Energy Plc.

Aradel closed last Friday, June 19, 2026 at N1,750.00 per share, recording a 4.8% gain over its previous closing price of N1,670.00.

Aradel began the year with a share price of N670.00 and has since gained 161% on that price valuation, ranking it eighth (8th) on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Seplat closed last Friday at N11,363.90 per share. The stock began the year with a share price of N5,809.00 and has since gained 95.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 29th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Conoil Plc closed last Friday at N210.00 per share, up from its year-opening price of N187.20, indicating a 12.2% gain year-to-date, ranking it 74th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Oando Plc closed last Friday at N46.00 per share, up from its year-opening price of N40.20, indicating a 14.4% gain year-to-date, ranking it 73rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Eterna Oil closed last Friday at N30.80 per share, up from the year-opening price of N28.50, indicating a gain of 8.07% year-to-date, and ranking it 81st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Geregu is the only oil sector underperformer, which lost 10.7% off its N1,141.50 year-opening price valuation after last trading close at N1,019.30 per share, ranking it 118th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

An average investor who held an equally weighted portfolio of the six oil and gas stocks at the beginning of 2026 could have earned an average return of roughly 46.8% by June 19, 2026.

What you should know:

The banking and consumer goods sectors have underperformed in the review period.

The NGX Banking Index at +35.77% has underperformed the ASI by approximately 16 percentage points — a striking gap for a sector that dominates NGX trading volumes and is represented in virtually every investor’s portfolio.

Banking stocks’ underperformance relative to the market is one of the most unexpected outcomes of 2026, given that FUGAZ earnings have broadly been strong.

The explanation lies partly in valuation — banks were already priced for significant growth entering the year — and partly in the CBN’s new regulatory policy outlook that has triggered June’s correction coupled with profit-taking.

Value-oriented banking stocks and high-dividend payers (represented by NGX AFR Bank Value Index at +41.65% and NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index at +40.33%) have both underperformed the benchmark.

The NGX CG Index at +40.80% and NGX Consumer Goods Index at +18.14% complete the underperformer picture among productive-sector indices.

Consumer goods companies have struggled with compressed margins, elevated input costs, and subdued household purchasing power throughout 2026.

At +18.14%, consumer goods investors have earned less than a third of what oil and gas investors have made on the same exchange in the same period.

That 93-percentage-point gap between the two sectors is, in itself, one of the defining facts of the Nigerian investment landscape in H1 2026.

The NGX Insurance Index at -1.75% year-to-date is the only major productive-sector index in negative price-return territory in 2026.

Insurance investors have not merely underperformed. They have, on a price-return basis, lost money in a year when the benchmark index is up more than 50%.

Thin underwriting margins, low premium penetration, persistent capital adequacy pressures, and a sector structure that has yet to fully absorb the impact of the new IFRS 17 accounting standard have kept institutional capital largely on the sidelines of insurance stocks.

As the market moves toward the end of the first half of 2026, the key question for sector positioning is whether the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods outperformance can be sustained, or whether mean reversion — already visible in the June correction — will narrow the gap with the lagging sectors.