Microsoft has tasked Nigeria with shifting its focus from drafting artificial intelligence policies to operationalising the technology in ways that deliver measurable impact for government, industry, and society.

Microsoft has tasked Nigeria with shifting its focus from drafting artificial intelligence policies to operationalising the technology in ways that deliver measurable impact for government, industry, and society.

According to a News Agency of Nigeria report, Mrs Nonye Ujam, Director of Government Affairs for West Africa at Microsoft, made the call on Tuesday at the AI Summit Nigeria in Abuja.

The Summit was organised by Microsoft in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency and MTN under the theme “From Policy to Progress: Accelerating Responsible AI Adoption for Nigeria’s Digital Decade.”

What Microsoft is saying

According to NAN, Ujam said Nigeria has demonstrated leadership in accelerating AI adoption through different initiatives, including the National AI Strategy, data governance frameworks, and regulatory reforms, positioning the country not just to participate in the global AI economy, but to help shape it.

“As the focus shifts from strategy to implementation, the priority is to translate ambition into impact by operationalising AI in ways that deliver real and measurable outcomes. This requires the right systems, governance frameworks, infrastructure and institutional capacity to enable AI adoption at scale,” she said.

“Trusted AI must be built collaboratively, grounded in local realities, aligned with national priorities and guided by public interest,” she added.

Ujam maintained that AI innovations must be built on reliability, safety, fairness, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability to build public trust.

She argued that AI presents an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen national capabilities while enhancing its long-term competitiveness in the global digital economy, including by improving public service delivery, expanding access to knowledge, and increasing productivity at scale.

More insights

NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by Acting Director of Regulation and Compliance Emmanuel Edet, also spoke at the event.

He said AI is a general-purpose technology transforming every sector, and that Nigeria possesses the talent and capacity to drive Africa’s AI economy.

“Without public trust, AI adoption will be stalled. Without accountability, innovation will not scale sustainably, and without transparency, citizens will lose confidence in the systems designed to serve them. This is why Nigeria’s approach is centred on responsible AI,” he said.

Inuwa also emphasized the need for Nigeria to pursue digital sovereignty rather than remain a consumer of AI developed elsewhere.

“We must become creators of intelligence rooted in our realities and responsive to our aspirations. We must build local talent, strengthen research ecosystems and create an enabling environment where Nigerian and African solutions can thrive,” he said.

“The future of AI should not simply happen in Africa; Africa must shape it,” he added.

The summit brought together government and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for scaling responsible AI adoption across the country, with participants including representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Identity Management Commission, and Galaxy Backbone.

What you should know

Microsoft has long demonstrated a strong commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation.

In December 2025, Nairametrics reported that Microsoft said its collaboration with the Federal Government has equipped more than four million Nigerians with digital skills since 2021.

The disclosure was made by Nonye Ujam during a media roundtable in Lagos. The achievement underscored ongoing efforts to develop a digitally skilled workforce and accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.