FITC has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainability, responsible business practices, and long-term value creation across Africa during a high-level press conference held ahead of the 2026 FITC Sustainability & ESG Conference 3.0, scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, in Lagos.

FITC has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainability, responsible business practices, and long-term value creation across Africa during a high-level press conference held ahead of the 2026 FITC Sustainability & ESG Conference 3.0, scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, in Lagos.

The press conference brought together leading media organizations and sustainability stakeholders to discuss the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in shaping Africa’s future.

The event also provided an opportunity to unveil key elements of the conference agenda, outline its objectives and expected outcomes, and highlight the strategic role of sustainability in Africa’s economic transformation.

The 2026 FITC Sustainability & ESG Conference 3.0 is themed:

“Building a Sustainable Africa: Integrating Environmental Stewardship, Social Impact, and Strong Governance for a Prosperous Future.”

Over the years, sustainability has evolved from a compliance and corporate responsibility concern into a critical business and development imperative. Across the globe, organizations are being challenged to respond to climate change, growing stakeholder expectations, changing regulatory environments, and increasing demands for transparency and accountability.

For Africa, these challenges are accompanied by significant opportunities. The continent possesses immense human capital, natural resources, entrepreneurial energy, and innovation potential. However, unlocking these opportunities sustainably requires deliberate action, strategic collaboration, and responsible leadership.

In her opening address, Dr. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, FITC, gave an overview of the conference and its relevance within today’s rapidly changing business and development environment.

She emphasized that sustainability has become a strategic imperative for organizations seeking long-term resilience, competitiveness, and growth.

She noted that organizations must move beyond declarations and commitments to measurable implementation, stressing that sustainability strategies must be embedded within governance structures, operational frameworks, investment decisions, and organizational culture.

Dr. Malize further explained that the conference seeks to equip leaders with practical insights, actionable frameworks, and collaborative opportunities needed to drive meaningful ESG outcomes.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of Ayotola Jagun, Executive Director, Oando Plc, and Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, James Adenuga, Group Chief, HSSE & Sustainability Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing sustainability challenges and unlocking opportunities for growth across the continent.

He noted that sustainability is no longer the responsibility of a single sector or institution but a shared responsibility requiring active participation from businesses, governments, regulators, investors, civil society organizations, and development partners.

According to him, sustainable development can only be achieved when stakeholders work together to create systems and solutions capable of delivering long-term value for both present and future generations.

Speaking on the upcoming conference, Dooyum Okwong, Head, Insights & Policy Advocacy, FITC, highlighted that the conference is designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and encourage practical action around some of Africa’s most pressing sustainability priorities.

She outlined the industry thought leaders who are on the line up as speakers at the conference, the FITC Sustainability & ESG Institute Advisory Board comprises distinguished leaders including Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Senior Partner, Kenna Partners and Chairman, Guinness Nigeria PLC; Dr. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, FITC; Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business; Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Member, International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB); Dr. Henrietta Onwueguzia, Director, Business Innovation Accelerator; Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited; Olufemi Awoyemi, Board Chairman, Proshare Nigeria; Tinuade Awe, Experienced Attorney and Governance Consultant; and Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation.

The distinguished Planning Committee comprises sustainability and ESG practitioners and industry thought leaders, including: Ayotola O. Jagun, Executive Director, Oando Plc; Dr. Chizor Malize, MD/CEO, FITC; Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Development, Coca-Cola HBC Nigeria; Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, Chair in Sustainable Finance & Governance; Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO, NGX Regulation Limited; Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs, Seplat Energy; Titilope Oguntuga, Director, Sustainability IHS Towers; Lolade Awogbade, Green Growth Advisor, FCDO; Ebisan Akinsanya, Coordinator, Corporate Responsibility & National Programs, Chevron; Chinwe Ifechiga, Social Performance Advisor, Total Energies; James Adenuga, Group Chief HSE & Sustainability Officer, Dangote Industries Limited; Oreoluwa Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Friesland Campina; Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation.

The FITC Sustainability & ESG Conference has evolved into one of Africa’s leading platforms for sustainability dialogue and ESG thought leadership.

This year’s edition is expected to attract sustainability practitioners, corporate executives, board members, policymakers, regulators, development finance institutions, investors, multilateral organizations, academic institutions, professional service providers, civil society organizations. The conference is designed to create opportunities for cross-sector engagement while facilitating conversations that are practical, implementation-focused, and outcome-driven.

A major focus of the press conference was the strategic importance of sustainability to Africa’s future development.

The speakers noted that Africa faces a unique combination of opportunities and challenges. While the continent contributes relatively little to global emissions, it remains disproportionately vulnerable to climate-related risks, including flooding, droughts, food insecurity, and resource pressures.

At the same time, Africa possesses significant potential to become a global leader in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green infrastructure, circular economy solutions, and impact-driven entrepreneurship.

Attendees agreed that achieving sustainable growth requires deliberate efforts to align economic development objectives with environmental sustainability, social inclusion, and governance effectiveness.

The conference is therefore positioned as a platform for identifying practical pathways toward achieving these goals.

Key discussions at the press conference centered on the core pillars of ESG – environmental stewardship, social impact, and governance – as critical drivers of sustainable development across Africa. Speakers highlighted the importance of climate resilience, resource efficiency, sustainable investment, and strategic social initiatives in creating long-term value for businesses and communities.

The discussions also emphasized the growing role of green finance in mobilizing capital for sustainable projects and the need for stronger collaboration among governments, financial institutions, investors, and development partners. Additionally, participants underscored the importance of strong governance, ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability in building resilient institutions and fostering sustainable growth and stakeholder trust.

The event attracted strong participation from members of the media, reflecting growing interest in sustainability and ESG-related issues.

Journalists engaged speakers on topics ranging from ESG reporting and climate action to governance practices and sustainable investment opportunities.

The discussions underscored the increasingly important role of the media in raising awareness, driving accountability, and promoting informed conversations around sustainability.

As preparations continue for the 2026 FITC Sustainability & ESG Conference 3.0, FITC remains committed to creating a platform that supports learning, collaboration, innovation, and action.

The conference aims to inspire organizations and leaders to rethink traditional approaches, embrace sustainability as a strategic imperative, and contribute meaningfully to building a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.

Registration remains open. Interested participants can register via the conference registration page – https://fitc-ng.com/esg-conference-2026/ or visit FITC website – http://www.fitc-ng.com for more information.

About FITC

FITC is Africa’s leading innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm committed to building capacity, developing talent, and enabling organizations to achieve sustainable growth through learning, advisory, research, and business transformation solutions. Through its thought leadership platforms and strategic initiatives, FITC continues to shape conversations on leadership, governance, sustainability, innovation, and the future of work across Africa.

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