The acquisition pairs an FCA-authorised UK platform with BRB Capital Group’s SEC-regulated Nigerian operations, creating cross-border investment infrastructure for the £8.1 billion UK–Nigeria trade corridor. BRB Capital Group today announced the acquisition of Amalfi Capital Limited, an FCA-authorised investment advisory and brokerage firm headquartered in London, in a landmark move to build a regulated investment […]

The acquisition pairs an FCA-authorised UK platform with BRB Capital Group’s SEC-regulated Nigerian operations, creating cross-border investment infrastructure for the £8.1 billion UK–Nigeria trade corridor.

BRB Capital Group today announced the acquisition of Amalfi Capital Limited, an FCA-authorised investment advisory and brokerage firm headquartered in London, in a landmark move to build a regulated investment corridor between Nigeria, the United Kingdom and global capital markets.

The acquisition follows approval by the Financial Conduct Authority for BRB Capital Limited, the Group’s UK entity, to acquire 100% of Amalfi Capital Limited. The acquired entity has been renamed BRB Capital Management Limited and will operate as the Group’s United Kingdom platform, serving professional and institutional investors, corporates, family offices and eligible counterparties across both markets.

Through this acquisition, BRB Capital Group now combines FCA authorisation in the United Kingdom with SEC-regulated operations in Nigeria, placing the African-led financial services group in a distinctive position to connect capital, investors and opportunities across two strategically important markets.

For decades, capital has moved between Nigeria and the United Kingdom through trade, remittances, investment, family networks and institutional relationships. Yet the investment infrastructure connecting both markets has remained fragmented. Nigerian investors seeking access to London have often faced regulatory complexity and limited dedicated channels, while UK investors looking at Nigerian and African opportunities have frequently lacked a regulated partner with deep local presence, origination capability and market understanding.

BRB Capital Group’s acquisition of Amalfi Capital is designed to address that gap.

Global investors do not lack appetite for Africa; they lack avenues into Africa they can trust. This acquisition allows BRB Capital to build a bridge that is regulated on both sides, rooted in both markets, and accountable to the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility.

— Etimbuk Bassey, CEO of BRB Capital Group

The Group’s UK platform will focus on investment banking advisory, fund management and agency dealing services for professional clients and eligible counterparties. It will support cross-border M&A, corporate finance, capital raising, investment structuring,

regulated execution and access to Nigeria-focused and international investment opportunities, with safekeeping arranged through third-party custodians.

The acquisition comes at a time of growing economic alignment between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Bilateral trade between both countries reached £8.1 billion in the year to Q3 2025, growing by 11.4% year on year, while Nigeria’s pension assets surpassed

₦27.45 trillion in 2025, creating rising institutional demand for diversification and professionally managed investment access.

The United Kingdom’s post-Brexit trade strategy has also elevated Nigeria as a priority economic partner, supported by the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership. At the same time, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reforms and capital market developments have renewed global investor interest in Africa’s most populous nation.

For UK professional investors, BRB Capital Management Limited provides a regulated route into Nigerian and African opportunities, supported by the Group’s market presence and institutional relationships in Lagos. For Nigerian institutional and professional investors, the platform provides access to London’s capital markets, hard-currency investment opportunities and international diversification strategies. For professional and high-net-worth Nigerians in the United Kingdom, the Group’s ambition is to move the financial relationship beyond remittances toward long-term wealth creation.

The opportunity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is significant, but capturing it requires more than ambition. It requires regulatory credibility, operational competence, market discipline and the ability to execute seamlessly across both corridors. BRB Capital Group combines a strong regulatory foundation, deep market relationships and over four decades of collective experience across both corridors, enabling us to serve clients with solutions that are reliable, well-governed and built for long-term value.

— Dr Ebele Onyeabo, GMD of BRB Capital Group

BRB Capital Management Limited is operational with immediate effect from its headquarters in London. The firm retains Amalfi Capital’s existing FCA permissions and regulatory standing and will operate under BRB Capital Group’s compliance and governance framework. BRB Capital Group’s Nigerian operations will continue to serve domestic institutional, corporate and retail clients.

Together, the Group’s UK and Nigerian platforms form an integrated cross-border investment platform purpose-built for the Nigeria–UK corridor. The Group’s long-term vision is to become the definitive financial institution for investors moving between both markets — from pension funds seeking international diversification, to UK family offices looking for disciplined African exposure, to Nigerian corporates seeking access to global capital, and professional diaspora investors building long-term wealth across borders.

About BRB Capital Group

BRB Capital Group is an African-led financial services group with regulated operations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The Group provides investment banking advisory, fund management, brokerage, wealth management and capital markets services to professional investors, corporates, institutions, sovereign entities and high-net-worth clients.

Through its UK platform, BRB Capital Management Limited (FCA FRN: 768977), the Group holds Financial Conduct Authority authorisation to conduct regulated activities for professional clients and eligible counterparties in the United Kingdom.

BRB Capital’s mission is to build inclusive wealth beyond borders by connecting African opportunities with global capital within a framework of trust, transparency and strong regulatory governance.

Media and Investor Enquiries

BRB Capital Group

Email: info@brbcapital.co.uk Website: www.brbcapital.co.uk

Disclaimer: This press release is issued for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments, nor does it constitute investment advice. BRB Capital Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 768977). Past performance is not indicative of future results.