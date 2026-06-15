Oxygen X Finance Company has unveiled its new integrated brand campaign, “Right Where You Are,” a campaign designed to connect with Nigerians in the moments that matter most and demonstrate how access to responsible credit can help them move forward with confidence. Rolling out across major out-of-home locations in Lagos and supported by digital amplification, […]

Oxygen X Finance Company has unveiled its new integrated brand campaign, “Right Where You Are,” a campaign designed to connect with Nigerians in the moments that matter most and demonstrate how access to responsible credit can help them move forward with confidence.

Rolling out across major out-of-home locations in Lagos and supported by digital amplification, “Right Where You Are” shines a spotlight on the real-life aspirations, opportunities and challenges that define everyday life for millions of Nigerians.

At the heart of the campaign are authentic stories of people navigating important moments- whether pursuing an education, furnishing a home, expanding a side hustle, managing family responsibilities, upgrading technology or taking the next step toward a personal goal. Through these stories, Oxygen X seeks to highlight a simple truth: life doesn’t pause for perfect timing.

Speaking on the campaign, Emmanuella Awogu Brand Manager of Oxygen X Finance, said:

“Every day, Nigerians are making important decisions about their future. Sometimes what stands between them and that next step is access to the right support at the right time. ‘Right Where You Are’ reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are in their journey and providing responsible credit solutions that help them move forward.”

The campaign marks a significant step in Oxygen X’s continued mission to democratise access to consumer credit and create opportunities for more Nigerians to achieve their personal and financial aspirations.

Through compelling storytelling, strategic outdoor placements and engaging digital content, “Right Where You Are” aims to spark meaningful conversations about ambition, resilience and the role access to finance can play in helping people seize opportunities when they arise.

About Oxygen X Finance Company

Oxygen X is a digital-first consumer lending business committed to unlocking financial possibilities for Africans. A subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, Oxygen X, is built to redefine lending across the Access ecosystem by delivering financial solutions designed to help individuals and businesses thrive.

Built on advanced risk technology and a customer-first philosophy, Oxygen X is on a mission to become the world’s most respected African lending brand – one that empowers people to make smart financial decisions, improve their livelihoods, and move confidently to their next level.

From salary earners navigating monthly needs to entrepreneurs growing their hustle, Oxygen X provides accessible loans that create real impact. Our approach blends financial innovation with sustainability, ensuring that every loan supports long-term progress for customers, communities, and the economy.

With a growing community of users, strong governance structures, and the backing of one of Africa’s largest financial ecosystems, Oxygen X is shaping the future of digital credit – one responsible loan at a time- https://www.oxygenx.africa/