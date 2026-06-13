Elon Musk’s net worth surged to $1.1 trillion, becoming the first verifiable trillionaire globally. Meanwhile, on the other side of the African continent, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man’s net worth rise to $36.5 billion after the opening of his enormous refinery, making his personal net worth exceed the nominal GDP of most Nigerian states. It’s […]

Elon Musk’s net worth surged to $1.1 trillion, becoming the first verifiable trillionaire globally.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the African continent, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man’s net worth rise to $36.5 billion after the opening of his enormous refinery, making his personal net worth exceed the nominal GDP of most Nigerian states.

It’s the magnitude of these figures that has seized the news; however, it’s the underlying structural mechanisms for how they are held that represent a hazardous between Elon Musk and Nigeria’s richest men.

The million-dollar question is why Musk’s trillion-dollar net worth is so liquid in public equities (Tesla and SpaceX), thereby supporting an ecosystem of millions of average retail investors, employees, and retail options traders to simultaneously participate in the upside growth of his wealth, whilst all Nigerian elite capital is contained in narrow, tightly legacy conglomerates?

A dominant founder owning >90% of the largest industrial asset is not only problematic for local capital markets; but it also completely stifles them. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) suffers from structural illiquidity. Nigeria’s largest companies are not well-floated – they are privately held fiefdoms masquerading in public clothing.

This has effectively locked them out of equity-based compounding by denying many Nigerians access to the major primary growth sectors of their economy. Instead, they are completely exposed to the decline of Naira wages alone.

Elon Musk’s rapid democratization of wealth has shown it doesn’t involve doing “charity” or dishing out “corporate social responsibility” largesse (like rice bags) to surrounding communities. It means restructuring businesses’ capital ownership to give public access to the upside.

Musk’s organizations utilize two unique tools that Nigerian billionaires should urgently duplicate:

1. Widespread ESOPs for employees

Equity ownership is not the exclusive reserve of C-suite management at Tesla and SpaceX. Engineers, technicians, and line workers receive stock options regularly.

Thousands of middle-level employees become multimillionaires when SpaceX holds its private tender offers or when it lists on the stock exchange.

The Nigerian equivalent: Imagine engineers, truck drivers, and plant workers at Dangote Refinery or BUA Cement having 15% ownership of their respective businesses under a trust. This would ensure the free flow of wealth to the middle class, circumventing corruption.

2. Musk operates on a fairly small slice

Only 13% ownership of Tesla ensured that the remaining 87% of the business’s multi-billion-dollar value went to institutional funds, pension schemes, and the millions of ordinary stock traders.

The Nigerian equivalent: Instead of retaining a high equity stake under one person, a democratized share ownership structure would float 40% of equity on the NGX, with micro- lots of shares reserved for ordinary Nigerians.

Today, individual retail investors’ interest in the Nigerian equity market is blossoming, with high retail participation but no meaningful flow.

If 90 + % of the country’s largest industrial cash generators (mega- private refineries, massive telecom infrastructure, and large agricultural cartels) remain off limits to the ordinary public, the NGX will always be a shallow pond and not a vast ocean immune to global shocks.

When over 60% of the population is struggling to survive, and a handful of people hold fortunes equivalent to the budgets of many Nigerian states combined, it creates an extremely fragile societal ecosystem. It diminishes the velocity of money – a function of how fast cash can change hands to promote all sections of the economy.

A billionaire investing money into a high- value estate in London or into holding companies offshore adds little to a local market square in Kano or a tech hub in Yaba, but over 500,000 individual retail investors reinvesting a quarterly dividend payment will impact the local education, transportation, health care, and micro- enterprises system with the return of the invested capital.