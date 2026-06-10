Corporate actions play a critical role in shaping investor confidence, liquidity, and market efficiency within the Nigerian Capital Market. The impact can be viewed across several key dimensions, such as investor wealth creation through dividends declarations which strengthens investor participation and long-term wealth accumulation. Others involve market liquidity and daily trading activities, corporate governance/ transparency, […]

Corporate actions play a critical role in shaping investor confidence, liquidity, and market efficiency within the Nigerian Capital Market.

The impact can be viewed across several key dimensions, such as investor wealth creation through dividends declarations which strengthens investor participation and long-term wealth accumulation.

Others involve market liquidity and daily trading activities, corporate governance/ transparency, capital formation and economic growth especially in finance infrastructure.

At Coronation Registrars, we operate at the centre of this ecosystem. We currently manage over 2.9 million shareholder accounts and process nearly 2 million transactions annually, supporting some of the most prominent issuers in Nigeria’s capital market. This scale provides us with a unique vantage point into the operational realities of corporate actions and the evolving expectations of issuers, regulators, and investors.

In Nigeria, the scale of these activities is substantial. Companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) declared approximately ₦1.28 trillion in dividends in 2025, while regulators approved roughly ₦3.68 trillion in capital‑raising activities. As these transactions grow in scale and complexity, the systems responsible for administering them must evolve accordingly.

As shareholder participation deepens and corporate actions grow in scale and complexity, the operational demands placed on the registrar rise sharply. From our experience managing corporate actions at scale, we see three imperatives shaping the market’s future: speed, transparency, and trust.

This article underscores the operational challenges associated with corporate actions and discusses strategies for overcome them.

The Operational Challenge Behind Corporate Actions

Executing corporate actions on a scale requires a high level of operational precision. Behind every dividend distribution, rights issue, or bonus allocation lies a network of processes that must function seamlessly across millions of shareholder records.

Nigeria’s capital market includes millions of shareholder accounts, each requiring accurate records management, verification, and reconciliation. At the heart of this system, registrars maintain shareholder registers and ensure accurate computation and seamless disbursement of entitlements.

Coronation Registrars, for example, manage over 2.9 million shareholder accounts and processes nearly 2 million transactions annually. Each corporate action requires multiple layers of coordination involving issuers, custodians, and market infrastructure institutions such as the Central Securities Clearing System.

Several critical processes must align for successful execution:

Verification and updating of shareholder records

Accurate calculation of entitlements

Reconciliation with depositories and custodians

Distribution of payments or securities

Regulatory reporting and audit trails

Even minor discrepancies in any of these stages can affect thousands of investors. As shareholder participation increases and corporate actions grow in complexity, registrars must rely on structured processes, robust systems, and advanced technology to maintain accuracy and reliability across the entire lifecycle of the corporate action execution.

Three imperatives will shape how registrars address these operational challenges in the years ahead: speed, transparency, and trust.

Speed: The New Standard for Capital Market Infrastructure

Today’s investors expect the same level of immediacy in corporate actions as they experience with digital financial services. Dividend payments, bonus issues, and rights offerings must be executed with precision and speed; otherwise, shareholder confidence might be eroded.

Traditional paper‑based and manual processes cannot keep pace with growing shareholder bases and increasing transaction volumes. Automated workflows, integrated systems, and real‑time reconciliation are now essential to meet these demands.

Faster execution delivers clear benefits: issuers enhance their reputation, shareholders gain timely access to returns, and regulators receive accurate, near real‑time oversight. In Nigeria’s evolving capital market, speed is increasingly the measure of competitiveness.

At Coronation Registrars, we have invested in automated workflows, integrated systems, and real-time processing capabilities to ensure that corporate actions are executed with both speed and precision, even at scale.

Transparency and Data Integrity

Speed alone cannot sustain confidence in a capital market. Investors also want clarity. How was the dividend calculated? When will it be paid? Is the shareholder register accurate? These questions sit at the core of transparency in corporate actions.

Accurate records and clear communication allow shareholders to understand their entitlements and track corporate events that affect their investments. When this visibility is missing, uncertainty quickly replaces confidence.

Nigeria’s experience with unclaimed dividends illustrates the cost of weak data systems. At one point, unclaimed dividends in the market exceeded ₦190 billion and rose to ₦215 billion as of March 2024, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Much of this accumulation stemmed from outdated shareholder records, incomplete identity verification, and legacy paper mandates.

The lesson here is straightforward: transparency begins with data integrity. Clean and up-to-date shareholder records, verified identities, and accurate entitlement calculations reduce disputes and ensure that corporate actions reach the intended investors.

Modern registrar platforms are addressing these challenges through digital dividend mandates, improved shareholder identification frameworks, automated reconciliation, and real-time reporting. These systems allow issuers, regulators, and shareholders to see the same information at the same time, thereby reducing the gaps where errors or delays can occur.

Powering the Future: ShareholderLive by Coronation Registrars

As corporate actions become more complex, digital infrastructure becomes critical ShareholderLive, our proprietary shareholder platform, provides investors with:

Real-time access to shareholdings

Dividend tracking and history

AGM participation and voting capabilities

Secure profile and mandate updates

For issuers, this translates into higher shareholder engagement, improved data accuracy, and reduced operational friction across the corporate action lifecycle.

Instead of navigating fragmented communication channels, shareholders can access accurate records and entitlement information directly from a single interface.

For issuers and regulators, such platforms strengthen transparency across the entire corporate action lifecycle. When shareholder records are updated digitally and entitlements are clearly visible, discrepancies become easier to detect and resolve before they escalate into operational issues.

The principle behind this shift is simple but powerful. As the jurist Louis Brandeis once noted, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” In capital markets, transparency performs a similar function. The more visible corporate action processes become to issuers, regulators, and shareholders, the stronger the trust that underpins the market itself.

Building Trust Through Execution

Trust is not built through statements; it is earned through consistent execution. Investors commit capital with the expectation that the systems supporting the market will function accurately and fairly. Corporate actions represent one of the most visible tests of that expectation. When dividends are paid correctly, bonus shares are allocated accurately, and rights issues are executed without confusion, investors gain reassurance that the market infrastructure is reliable.

Reliable execution protects shareholder rights while strengthening issuer credibility. Investors pay close attention to how corporate actions are handled. A dividend announcement may attract attention, but the real measure of confidence emerges when shareholders receive their entitlements smoothly and on schedule. The operational discipline behind these processes often determines how strongly investors trust the companies in which they invest.

Scale further illustrates the importance of this reliability. Consider that In 2025, Coronation Registrars processed approximately ₦1.28 trillion in dividend payments, on behalf of issuers listed on the Nigerian Exchange representing a substantial share of the total payouts distributed to shareholders across the Nigerian Exchange. Managing transactions of this magnitude requires strong systems, accurate shareholder records, and rigorous reconciliation processes across millions of accounts.

Such a scale highlights an important reality within capital markets: trust is rarely built through statements or policies alone. It emerges through consistent execution. Each successfully delivered corporate action reinforces the confidence of issuers, shareholders, and regulators that the market’s operational backbone remains strong.

Why Coronation Registrars

Why leading issuers choose Coronation Registrars? Leading organisations partner with Coronation Registrars because of our ability to deliver precision, scale, and reliability in corporate action execution.

Our value proposition is built on:

Scale : Managing over 2.9 million shareholder accounts

: Managing over 2.9 million shareholder accounts Execution Strength : Processing approximately ₦1.28 trillion in dividend payments annually

: Processing approximately ₦1.28 trillion in dividend payments annually Technology: Proprietary platforms like ShareholderLive

Proprietary platforms like ShareholderLive Governance: Strong alignment with regulatory and reporting standards

In a market where execution defines trust, our focus remains clear, delivering seamless corporate actions at scale.

As Nigeria’s capital market deepens and investor participation expands, the role of registrars will become even more central to the functioning of market infrastructure. Precision, reliability, and disciplined processes will continue to shape how trust is built and maintained across the market.

What Then Is the Future of Corporate Actions in Nigeria?

The direction of corporate action administration is clear: deeper digitisation, stronger integration, and increased expectations for speed and transparency.

Institutions that combine technology, governance, and execution discipline will define the next era of capital market infrastructure.

Regulators and institutions continue to strengthen frameworks that promote transparency and investor protection. These developments are reshaping expectations across the market.

For registrars, the path forward is clear. Institutions that invest in technology, maintain strong governance standards, and execute corporate actions with discipline will define the next era of shareholder services. In the end, the future of corporate actions in Nigeria will be determined not only by innovation but also by the ability to consistently deliver speed, transparency, and trust at scale.

Coronation Registrars remain dedicated to helping businesses achieve excellence in corporate governance and investor satisfaction.

At Coronation Registrars, we are committed to leading this transformation.

Partner with a Registrar Built for Scale

Whether you are an issuer seeking reliable execution or a shareholder seeking better visibility into your investments, Coronation Registrars provides the infrastructure to deliver both.

For more information, contact us at customercare@coronationregistrars.com or

call 02012272570. Stay connected with us – LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X

Experience speed. Demand transparency. Build trust with Coronation Registrars.