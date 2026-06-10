In a strong affirmation of excellence, innovation, and consistent delivery, Mshel Homes has once again secured a major industry recognition, emerging as the Property Development Company of the Year (Sites and Services) at the prestigious Abuja Real Estate (ARE) Awards 2026.This marks the second consecutive year that Mshel Homes has received the coveted award, having […]

In a strong affirmation of excellence, innovation, and consistent delivery, Mshel Homes has once again secured a major industry recognition, emerging as the Property Development Company of the Year (Sites and Services) at the prestigious Abuja Real Estate (ARE) Awards 2026.

This marks the second consecutive year that Mshel Homes has received the coveted award, having also won the same category in 2025, a testament to the company’s sustained leadership and impact within Nigeria’s real estate sector.

The award was presented at the Abuja Real Estate Fireside Chat 3.0 held on 29th May, 2026. The gathering brought together top developers, investors, and key stakeholders for an insightful evening of dialogue, strategic networking, and industry recognition.

Mshel Homes’ recognition at the ARE Awards reinforces its position as a top real estate company in Nigeria and a leading force in Nigeria’s real estate landscape. The company continues to set new benchmarks in property development, particularly in the sites and services category, with a strong commitment to quality, architectural excellence, integrity, and timely delivery.

The Property Development Company of the Year award (Sites and Services) is reserved for developers that demonstrate exceptional performance in land development, infrastructure provision, and the creation of sustainable communities. Mshel Homes stood out among strong contenders due to its consistent track record of delivering well-planned estates that combine functionality, accessibility, and long-term investment value.

Speaking at the event, organisers highlighted the company’s ability to bridge the gap between affordability and premium living. Mshel Homes has created opportunities for both first-time

buyers and seasoned investors to access strategically located properties with strong appreciation potential.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its portfolio with several developments across key locations in Abuja, Yola, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and other emerging locations across the country. These projects are designed with modern infrastructure, including road networks, drainage systems, recreational facilities, and security features that align with global standards.

Beyond physical development, Mshel Homes has distinguished itself through a customer-centric approach, maintaining a transparent process spanning inquiry, documentation, allocation, and final delivery. This structure has helped build confidence and long-term relationships with its growing client base of over 6,000 Nigerians.

Demand for serviced plots continues to rise as more individuals recognise real estate as a reliable means of wealth creation. Mshel Homes has positioned itself to meet this demand by offering accessible entry points and flexible payment options that appeal to a broad market segment.

The company’s sites and services model provides buyers with the freedom to build according to their personal preferences while benefiting from established infrastructure and organised layouts. This approach supports both customisation and long-term property value appreciation.

Recognition at the ARE Awards underscores the importance of consistency and delivery in the real estate sector. Mshel Homes has built its brand on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to meeting expectations.

The Group Managing Director of Mshel Homes, Arc. Barka Mshelia expressed appreciation to clients, partners, and team members for their support and dedication, which contributed to this achievement. The award was described as both an honour and a motivation to continue raising standards across all areas of operation.

The ARE Awards remain one of the most respected platforms for celebrating achievements within Nigeria’s real estate industry. Winning at such a platform signals credibility and reinforces confidence among investors and stakeholders.

For clients and prospective investors, this milestone offers reassurance that they are partnering with a developer recognised and trusted for delivering results. Mshel Homes’ growing list of awards reflects a brand committed to long-term impact rather than short-term gains.

As the company looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding its footprint, introducing new development strategies, and maintaining high standards across all projects. Mshel Homes continues to shape the narrative of real estate development in Nigeria, driven by a clear vision and a proven track record.

This latest achievement at the ARE Awards 2026 reflects the consistency, innovation, and excellence that continue to define Mshel Homes. It marks another chapter in the company’s journey and sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.