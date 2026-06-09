The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will begin operations at 6:00 a.m. and increase daily train trips from June 15, 2026, as part of a timetable adjustment aimed at improving commuter convenience and expanding capacity along the Marina–Mile 2 corridor.

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will begin operations at 6:00 a.m. and increase daily train trips from June 15, 2026, as part of a timetable adjustment aimed at improving commuter convenience and expanding capacity along the Marina–Mile 2 corridor.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Corporate Communications of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi.

The upgrade will also increase the number of daily trips from 90 to 94, extend early morning operations, and maintain consistent 30-minute service intervals as passenger demand continues to rise on the corridor.

What they are saying

LAMATA says the new timetable reflects increased demand on the corridor and the need to improve service efficiency across operating hours.

Weekday and Saturday operations will now begin at 6:00 a.m., compared to the previous 6:30 a.m. start time.

Total daily trips will rise from 90 to 94. Sunday services will increase from 22 to 24 trips. Trains will continue running at 30-minute intervals, with closing time unchanged at 9:30 p.m.

“The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced a major enhancement to the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line service, increasing daily train operations from 90 to 94 trips and shifting the start of weekday and Saturday services to 6:00 AM from the previous 6:30 AM,” the statement read.

“The revised timetable, effective Monday, June 15, 2026,” it added.

LAMATA also disclosed that the Blue Line has transported more than six million passengers since operations began on September 4, 2023.

Get up to speed

The Lagos State Government has been progressively shifting its long-term transport strategy away from road expansion toward a multimodal system anchored on rail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and ferry services.

The policy direction is aimed at reducing congestion, improving interconnectivity, and supporting a rapidly growing urban population expected to place increasing pressure on Lagos’ transport infrastructure.

As part of this transition, the state government has been expanding rail investments and strengthening operational capacity across existing corridors.

In 2025, Lagos also took delivery of additional train sets for the Blue Line to improve frequency, reduce waiting times, and enhance overall service efficiency.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue Line Rail is a 27-kilometre electric-powered metro system developed under the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) programme to improve urban mobility and reduce dependence on road transport.

Phase 1 of the project, which runs from Marina to Mile 2, commenced commercial operations on September 4, 2023, making it the first of several planned rail systems under Lagos State’s wider urban transport master plan.

The system operates as an electrified rail corridor designed to provide faster and more predictable movement across high-density parts of the city, particularly along the Marina–Mile 2 axis.

Phase 2 of the project, which will extend services from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is currently under construction as part of the broader expansion of Lagos’ rail network. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the project will be completed in 2026.