Berkshire Asset Management Limited (“BAML” or the “Company”), a fund manager registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially announces its entry into the Nigerian fund management industry with a simple but audacious promise to advance financial literacy and optimise capital allocation for economic development. Other News TikTok removes 4 million videos, interrupts […]

Berkshire Asset Management Limited (“BAML” or the “Company”), a fund manager registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially announces its entry into the Nigerian fund management industry with a simple but audacious promise to advance financial literacy and optimise capital allocation for economic development.

BAML, which is positioned to address the investment needs of governments, corporates, high-net-worth individuals, and retail, offers investment research, advisory services and investment management.

With a vision to become the leading reference for digital investment solutions anchored on innovative products, the investment philosophy as enshrined in the Company is based on long-term generational wealth development, focused execution and capital preservation. The Company is led by a team of professionals with a cumulative leadership experience of over five (5) decades across banking, capital markets, financial regulation, risk management and compliance.

The rising middle class, digital wealth platforms, surging pension assets and increasing awareness amongst retail investors in Nigeria is expanding the opportunities for fund managers, which further justify the birth of BAML and its strategic positioning to combine intelligent and disciplined investment strategy vis-a-vis a long-term view, in line with global best practices, to deliver exceptional returns to investors.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adetola Odusote, the Company will leverage four (4) strategic pillars – technology, partnerships, advocacy, and sustainability – to develop innovative products, optimise operational efficiency, collaborate with key players within the Nigerian financial ecosystem to drive stronger participation, and mobilise investments to galvanise sustainable economic growth.

Mr Odusote emphasised the need to educate investors on how to channel their savings to a diverse array of asset classes in line with their risk appetite.

Following commencement of business operations, the Company recently obtained regulatory approval to provide discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services to investors.