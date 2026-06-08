Lagos State will spotlight fintech and technology as its unique selling point at the Invest Lagos 3.0 summit.

Lagos State will spotlight fintech and technology as its unique selling point at the Invest Lagos 3.0 summit.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, disclosed this during an appearance on The Coffee Table podcast with Ugo Obi-Chukwu.

She said the June 8–9, 2026 summit will reposition Lagos as the gateway to business opportunities in Africa by leveraging sectors where the state already holds a strong advantage.

Lagos is widely regarded as Nigeria’s fintech hub, hosting the headquarters of major Nigerian unicorns and several fast-growing technology companies.

What they are saying

Speaking during the interview, Ambrose-Medebem said Lagos remains the undisputed hub for Africa’s digital innovation ecosystem.

She explained that the summit will prioritise technology financing, fintech, e-commerce, and other sectors where Lagos has built a competitive edge.

“Our unique selling point is going to be focused on FinTech, technology, which is where we have our USP. So we’ve set that up because that’s something we’re also going to be talking about at Lagos Invest 3.0,” she said.

“We’re the forerunner in terms of fintech. And that’s something we take a lot of pride in — fintech, e-commerce, creatives, I call it the soft power,” she added.

With nearly 30 million residents, the Commissioner said Lagos’ young and talented population gives the state a strong advantage in building scalable technology solutions.

She added that Lagos consistently contributes more than one-third of Nigeria’s GDP and operates under a 30-year development plan, LSDP 2052, designed to outlive political cycles and strengthen investor confidence.

More insights

Ambrose-Medebem explained that Invest Lagos 1.0 focused on showcasing sectors that required investment through a “deal book,” while Invest Lagos 2.0 introduced a deal room for due diligence and negotiations.

She said the third edition will create a stronger platform for Lagos to attract global investors and convert investment interest into actual deals.

“The third edition will create that intersection whereby we can actually take Lagos out and reposition it, whereby we can attract global investors,” she said.

She noted that plenary sessions will feature Afreximbank and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council as partners.

The summit will also include exhibitions, dedicated deal rooms, and a third-day tour of the Lekki Free Zone for visiting investors.

Expected guests include the Commonwealth Secretary-General, AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, the Vice President of Nigeria, and governors from Imo, Abia, Kwara, Taraba, and Plateau states.

A major project to be showcased at the summit is the Lagos International Financial Centre, which is being developed with EnterpriseNGR and co-chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

What you should know

Earlier this year, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the launch of Invest Lagos 3.0, the Lagos State Government’s flagship international investment platform for 2026.

The summit is aimed at accelerating structured capital mobilisation and expanding cross-border trade.

Sanwo-Olu said the summit would further strengthen Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading sub-national gateway for investment inflows and financial integration.

He noted that previous editions had improved the state’s global investment profile.

The earlier editions also supported structured engagements with investors across key sectors.

The 2026 edition is expected to build on that momentum by deepening investor conversations and showcasing bankable opportunities.

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