The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) market in Nigeria remains highly competitive, with the regular entrance of new players challenging the old operators.

The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) market in Nigeria remains highly competitive, with the regular entrance of new players challenging the old operators.

Aside from the intra-ISP competition, the market gets more challenging with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) cornering most of the customers.

The latest ISP data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that out of 230 ISPs currently licensed, only 126 reported active customers as of Q4 2025.

The 126 ISPs collectively recorded 352,006 active internet subscribers, whereas the four MNOs comprising MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, recorded a total of 147.5 million active internet subscriptions as of December 2025.

Out of the ISPs customer figure, Spectranet alone controlled over 108,000 subscribers, representing nearly one-third of the entire market.

The data also highlights the rapid rise of Starlink Internet Services Nigeria, which has become the second largest ISP in the country within a relatively short period of operation.

The Elon Musk-owned satellite broadband provider recorded 91,991 active subscribers, highlighting the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity across the country.

Here are the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria as of Q4 2025, based on the latest NCC data.

10. Cobranet– 3,501 subscribers

Cobranet has seen growth in its subscriber base in recent times, pushing it to the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria for the first time.

Established in 2003 and affiliated with the Boulos Group, Cobranet operates primarily in Lagos and Abuja, offering fixed wireless broadband and fiber-optic services to both residential and corporate clients.

Cobranet emerged number 10 with 3,501 subscribers, comprising both wired and wireless internet users.

9. Cyberspace Network–4,087 subscribers

While Cyberspace has also recorded a slight increase in the number of subscribers in recent times, the ISP has maintained the number 9 position for over a year now.

Cyberspace was founded in 1995 and commenced operation the same year as a wholly-owned Nigerian Company. With a mission to provide excellent value-added ICT services and cutting-edge networking solutions, the company has been able to distinguish itself as a complete network and software solution provider in the industry with its state-of-the-art and world-class internet protocol (IP) infrastructure.

In 2014, the company deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers.

Its active customer base stood at 4,087 as of December 2025.

8. VDT Communications–4,479 subscribers

A regular among the top 10, VDT is a licensed Private Network service provider specializing in the provision of Enterprise-Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) link connectivity using Fiber Optic and Wireless Communication infrastructure and access networks.

The ISP has recorded declines in subscribers in recent time. Despite that, it emerged as the number 8 with 4,479 active customers at the end of 2025.

7. Ngcom Ltd – 6,917 subscribers

Ngcom is a network company licensed by the NCC to provide internet services across Nigeria. The company is currently one of the country’s leading ISPs offering unlimited internet service to residential and business users.

Ngcom said its limitless access offer has absolutely no data or time caps and it is delivered through fiber optic and fixed wireless.

According to NCC’s data, the company’s active customer number stood at 6,917 at the end of 2025.

6. Broadbased Communication – 10,448 subscribers

Broadbased Communications Limited is licensed by the NCC as a Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network Operator, Private Network Links Operator (PNL), International Data Access Gateway Operator (IDA), Value Added Services Operator, and Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The company is one of the newly listed ISPs on the NCC’s database of providers with active customers.

At the end of Q4 2025, Broadbased’s active customer number stood at 10,448 to occupy the 6th position.

5. Tizeti Network – 12,189 subscribers

Once among the top 4, Tizeti has also seen a decline in customer base as it once recorded nearly 20,000 customers.

Tizeti provides high-speed broadband internet to Residences, businesses, Events, and Conferences and deploys public Wi-Fi hotspots at locations across Africa.

The company is leveraging the large wireless capacity available with Wi-fi and plummeting the cost of solar panels to create a low CAPEX/OPEX network of owned & operated towers to offer disruptive, customer-friendly pricing for unlimited internet service right across Africa.

According to NCC’s data, Tizeti had 12,189 subscribers at the end of last year.

4. ipNXNigeria – 15,416 subscribers

ipNX is one of the country’s fastest-growing ISPs, serving a multitude of needs across enterprises, small businesses, and residents with innovative, world-class services. ipNX is a pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria.

The company had a total of 15,416 customers as of December 2025 to maintain 4th position.

3. FiberOne Broadband – 44,413 subscribers

FiberOne is one of the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price.

Although FiberOne has seen a steady rise in its customer number over the years, its growth was not as much as that of Starlink, which has now pushed the ISP to the 3rd position from the second spot it occupied previously.

FiberOne’s active customer database stood at 44,413 as of Q4 2025.

2. Starlink Internet Services Nigeria – 91,991 subscribers

Since Q3 2024 when it overtook other players to become the second-largest ISP in Nigeria by customer number, Starlink has maintained the position and is now closely trailing the market leader, Spectranet.

Although its ISP licence was issued by the NCC in May 2022, the SpaceX internet company made its official entry into the Nigerian market in January 2023.

As a satellite-based broadband internet service provider, Starlink’s launch in Nigeria was celebrated for its ability to provide service in any part of Nigeria. However, the service does not come cheap; hence, it remains accessible only to businesses and high-income individuals.

At the end of December 2025, Starlink’s active customer database had jumped to 91,991.

1. Spectranet– 108,525 subscribers

Spectranet retained its position as Nigeria’s biggest ISP with 108,525 active internet subscribers, although Starlink is quickly catching up.

Licensed in 2009 to provide Internet services across Nigeria, Spectranet was among the first Internet Service Providers to launch 4G LTE Internet service in Nigeria and aims to be a leader in the Internet Services space.

To strengthen its operations across Nigeria, Spectranet recently announced a merger with Legend Internet, a relatively new ISP listed on the Nigerian stock market.