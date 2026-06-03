The London-headquartered remittance app holds licences from the FCA, FINTRAC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, and has already processed over $1 million in transfers ahead of its public launch. YouSend, a cross-border remittance platform built specifically for African immigrants, has launched in the United Kingdom and Canada, with expansion into the European Union and […]

The London-headquartered remittance app holds licences from the FCA, FINTRAC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, and has already processed over $1 million in transfers ahead of its public launch.

YouSend, a cross-border remittance platform built specifically for African immigrants, has launched in the United Kingdom and Canada, with expansion into the European Union and the United States expected in the coming weeks. The platform enables transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania, completing 95% of transactions in under two minutes.

What distinguishes YouSend from the established players in the corridor is its settlement architecture. The company runs on a stablecoin-based infrastructure that replaces the prefunded float and the fragmented treasury operations that drive traditional remittance corridors. The technology sits beneath a simple user experience: the sender picks a recipient, confirms an amount, and the money arrives.

The regulatory foundation is already in place. YouSend holds licences from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, FINTRAC in Canada, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, positioning the company for its planned EU and US expansion.

Before its public launch, the platform processed over $1 million in transfers driven entirely by word-of-mouth and referrals. Every customer has access to a live human support team, available around the clock, seven days a week.

The founding team identified the opportunity, convinced that stablecoin settlement could solve the structural problems that had kept cross-border remittance slow and expensive. They observed successive launches and service failures across the category before entering the market, waiting until it became clear that the core problem persisted.

“Sending money home, to friends, family, or for personal projects, is one of the most important things our customers do, and choosing us means they are placing real trust in our hands. Our job is to honour that trust every single time, and to be there when it matters most,” said Adeoye Ojo, Co-Founder of YouSend.

The company’s investor base reflects confidence in the thesis. YouSend is backed by CMT Ventures, DCG, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong.

“Cross-border remittances remain one of the strongest real-world applications for stablecoins. YouSend combines regulatory credibility with a clear focus on speed, reliability, and customer experience, all critical to building enduring financial infrastructure,” said Pratyush Shah, Head of Investments at CoinSwitch Ventures.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and at www.yousend.co.