Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) declined sharply in the first quarter of 2026, even as the country recorded a significant increase in overall capital importation.

Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) declined sharply in the first quarter of 2026, even as the country recorded a significant increase in overall capital importation.

This is according to the latest capital importation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS reported that FDI inflows fell to $135.08 million in Q1 2026 from $357.80 million in Q4 2025, highlighting continued weakness in long-term investment flows into the Nigerian economy despite improving investor activity in the financial markets.

The decline comes as Nigeria attracted total capital inflows of $10.37 billion during the quarter, driven largely by portfolio investments and other short-term financial instruments, which pushed overall capital importation to its highest level in recent periods.

What the data is saying

Nigeria recorded total capital importation of $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing strong growth compared to both the previous quarter and the corresponding period of 2025.

Total capital importation in Q4 2025 stood at $6.44 billion.

The Q1 2026 figure represents an 83.83% increase from $5.64 billion recorded in Q1 2025.

Foreign Direct Investment fell to $135.08 million from $357.80 million in Q4 2025.

Equity investment accounted for $120.34 million of total FDI inflows, while other capital contributed $14.74 million.

Total FDI inflows for the whole of 2025 stood at $923.01 million.

While overall capital inflows strengthened significantly, the decline in FDI suggests that long-term investment appetite remains weak relative to short-term capital movements.

More Insights and Backstory

A closer look at the data shows that portfolio investment remained the primary driver of capital importation during the quarter, reinforcing a trend that has persisted in recent years.

Portfolio investments accounted for the largest share of total capital inflows into the country.

The surge in capital importation reflects increased investor participation in Nigeria’s financial markets.

Short-term investments continue to attract foreign capital due to their liquidity and relatively quicker returns.

FDI, which is often associated with factories, infrastructure, and productive investments, remained comparatively low.

The divergence between strong portfolio inflows and weak FDI highlights the structural challenges that continue to affect long-term investment decisions. Although foreign investors remain active in Nigeria’s capital markets, many continue to adopt a cautious approach toward long-term commitments in the real economy.

What you should know

Economists often view FDI as one of the most stable forms of foreign capital because it is typically linked to business expansion, infrastructure development, and job creation.

They have warned that hot money inflows may reverse Nigeria’s capital importation inflows if the CBN shifts its monetary policy too quickly.

Analysts point to a mix of economic reforms, elevated yields, and political considerations as the key drivers behind the record inflows.