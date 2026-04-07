Transgrid Enerco Limited (“Transgrid”) and Decentralised Energy Limited (“DEL”),

An investee company of the Anergi Group and Viathan Group, have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and deploy integrated energy solutions in Lagos State.

Backed by InfraCredit’s credit enhancement facility, the initiative aims to expand generation capacity, reduce service downtime, and improve electricity supply reliability across key areas in Lagos State.

The partnership is focused on expanding available embedded generation capacity and significantly reducing service downtime through a coordinated approach that combines grid supply with embedded generation and supporting infrastructure.

Transgrid and DEL bring their collective experience by pooling assets and resources to deploy embedded solutions across identified areas within Lagos.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will incorporate a project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to drive project development, delivery, and long-term operations.

This structure will enable focused execution, efficient coordination, and scalable implementation across identified locations.

Supporting the parties and the project is InfraCredit. Through its credit enhancement solutions, enabling access to long-term local currency financing across the power value chain, InfraCredit is contributing to the success of the project by creating access to capital.

By mitigating risk through structured partnerships and mobilising long-term domestic institutional capital, InfraCredit continues to play a catalytic role in advancing market-based infrastructure financing in Nigeria, creating a model that is scalable and replicable.

The project will initially focus on Marina and Lekki Phase 1 and extend to other areas such as Ikoyi and Victoria Island, with potential expansion into additional areas over time.

Transgrid and DEL have now entered a Heads of Terms to formalise and set the stage for the implementation of the project for the ultimate benefit of Lagosians.

Transgrid, as a core investor in Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP), is leading this effort as part of its broader commitment to improving electricity delivery outcomes through disciplined investment and operational performance.

Decentralised Energy is an energy infrastructure company purpose-built to scale decentralised energy solutions. DEL combines hard-won development and operating expertise with a network of strategic investors to finance its broader mission: building the infrastructure that makes energy flow reliably to communities and businesses that need it most.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering measurable improvements in electricity performance while supporting long-term system stability and customer confidence across the Lagos network.