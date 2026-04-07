The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced Hamat Modu to 40 years’ imprisonment for providing logistics support to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Justice Binta Nyako convicted the defendant following his arraignment by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Nairametrics reports that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) produced over 50 suspected terrorists in different courtrooms of the Federal High Court (FHC) on terrorism-related offences, with proceedings ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

The publication observed heavy security presence comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force within and around the court premises, including the deployment of armoured vehicles.

What they are saying

At the proceedings, Oyedepo announced his appearance for the Federal Government, while Aliyu Bagudu, Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, appeared for the defendant.

Oyedepo requested that the four-count charge against the defendant be read to enable him to take his plea.

According to the charges read by the registrar, the defendant was apprehended in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State in 2023 and was accused of belonging to Boko Haram, a proscribed organisation, as well as providing food and other support to its members.

He was said to have knowingly rendered “logistic support to Boko Haram” by supplying foodstuffs, drugs, and recharge cards—offences punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act.

The defendant was also accused of unlawfully receiving funds from the terrorist group, knowing that the funds were intended for terrorism.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Following the guilty plea, Oyedepo urged the court to convict the defendant as charged. He also tendered, from the bar, the defendant’s extrajudicial statement alongside the prosecution’s investigation report.

After reviewing the case file and submissions of counsel, the court convicted the defendant in line with the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the four counts, amounting to 40 years. However, the sentences are to run concurrently, meaning the defendant will serve 10 years in total.

The court also ordered that the convict undergo deradicalisation and rehabilitation.

Nairametrics gathered that other suspects are being arraigned for allegedly paying taxes to Boko Haram and for other terrorism-related offences with the AGF Lateef Fagbemi SAN briefly attending the proceedings.

Backstory

Recall that in 2022, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), announced the identification of 96 suspected financiers of terrorism across the country, particularly those linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The agency also identified 424 associates and supporters connected to these financiers.

This was disclosed by the then Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during a press conference on the anti-corruption efforts of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further revealed that authorities uncovered 123 companies and 33 bureau de change operators linked to terrorism financing, alongside 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators.

What you should know

This development comes amid renewed terrorist attacks in northern Nigeria and growing public criticism over their recurrence.

In May 2021, the Federal Government announced that it had commenced profiling well-placed Nigerians suspected of financing terrorism for prosecution.

The government had earlier stated that it would arraign about 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

The suspects were arrested in a joint operation coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had stated that investigations uncovered credible evidence linking several high-profile individuals, business entities, and institutions to the financing of insurgency in the North-East.

In a related development, in September 2021, authorities in the United Arab Emirates named six Nigerians as financiers of terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

The individuals had previously been tried and convicted in the UAE, with an appellate court upholding their convictions for funding terrorist groups.