Nigeria seeks binding global rules on autonomous weapons, warns of terror threat

The Federal Government has called for legally binding international rules governing autonomous weapons, warning that increasingly affordable military technologies could enable terrorist organisations to acquire sophisticated weapons and threaten international peace and security.

The Federal Government has called for legally binding international rules governing autonomous weapons, warning that increasingly affordable military technologies could enable terrorist organisations to acquire sophisticated weapons and threaten international peace and security.

Nigeria’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Martin Adamu, made the call at the sixth plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee, which is responsible for disarmament and international security.

He said the falling cost, availability and ease of replication of autonomous weapons were creating new security risks.

FG seeks legal restrictions on autonomous weapons

Adamu called for negotiations on a legally binding international instrument containing explicit prohibitions and regulations governing lethal autonomous weapons systems.

He stressed that meaningful human control must remain central to decisions involving the use of force and the taking of human life.

The envoy warned that weapons whose effects could not be adequately understood, predicted or controlled raised serious legal, humanitarian and security concerns.

He maintained that technological sophistication could not remove human responsibility for decisions made during military operations.

Adamu also urged the upcoming Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons to provide the mandate needed to begin negotiations on the proposed instrument.

Nigeria raises concerns over AI in nuclear weapons

The Nigerian delegation also expressed concern about the growing integration of artificial intelligence into nuclear weapons systems, insisting that human judgment and control must be maintained in all decisions involving nuclear weapons.

Adamu reaffirmed Nigeria’s position that the total elimination of nuclear weapons remained the only absolute guarantee against their use.

He expressed disappointment over the failure of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to achieve a substantive outcome in May 2026.

The diplomat called for transparent, verifiable and irreversible measures towards nuclear disarmament, particularly by countries that possess nuclear weapons.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, also known as the Treaty of Pelindaba.

Adamu urged countries to support the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty while upholding the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Nigeria submits draft resolutions on arms trafficking

Nigeria disclosed that it had submitted two draft resolutions on disarmament and the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons on behalf of member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Nigerian delegation urged other UN member states to support the proposals, which address regional concerns over weapons proliferation and insecurity.

The Federal Government said the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons was strengthening efforts to implement Nigeria’s international and regional arms-control commitments.

Nigeria also advocated stronger international cooperation to prevent illicit arms diversion and trafficking and address risks associated with emerging weapons technologies.

The country reiterated its support for UN-led cybersecurity cooperation and the peaceful uses of outer space.

Nuclear disarmament and arms control efforts

Nigeria’s call for international rules on autonomous weapons comes amid wider concerns about nuclear disarmament and the proliferation of illicit arms.

On September 30, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria had called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons at the UN, maintaining that global security should not depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity.

The issue of arms control has also featured in regional efforts. In November 2023, Nairametrics reported that the European Union earmarked €24.4 million to combat illicit arms proliferation in West Africa, with the programme targeting arms trafficking, cross-border cooperation and stronger national arms-control institutions.