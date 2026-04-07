Running a small business in Nigeria today is very different from even a few years ago.

Customers are no longer just walking past your store – they are searching, comparing, and ordering from their phones.

This didn’t happen overnight; it’s the result of years of digitalisation, which has shifted norms and created increasingly seamless and convenient online shopping experiences

For Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), this shift creates a massive opportunity, but also complexity. There are now countless tools for listing, advertising, delivery, payments, and customer engagement. The challenge is no longer whether to go digital, but where to start and what actually drives results. What should you prioritise? What will actually serve your bottom line?

Many business owners end up signing up to multiple platforms without a clear plan – hoping something works. But not every tool will move your business forward. Building the right “digital stack” – the set of tools you use to run and grow your business, is now a strategic decision.

For the Nigerian consumer, time is the ultimate currency. Between long commutes, unpredictable traffic, and the demands of a busy lifestyle, every minute saved is a win. Consumers are looking for convenience that actually works. The businesses that will lead the market are those that use digital tools to make discovery, ordering, delivery, and communication faster and more reliable.

It is not about turning every business into e-commerce giant but about making practical upgrades that help you run effectively day to day

Planning your stack of digital tools can be done in four simple steps:

1. Discoverability

If customers can’t find you, nothing else matters.

Focus on being visible on platforms where customers already search; maintain an active social presence and list on platforms that actively bring you demand (not just tools you have to manage yourself).

2. Conversion

Once customers find you, make it easy for them to buy. This means the purchase process must be as smooth as possible. Think simple ordering experiences, clear menus or pricing, fast checkout, and reliable delivery options. Tools that allow in-app promotions, ads, and marketplace visibility (such as platforms like Glovo) can also help convert demand at the point of purchase. The goal here is to turn visibility into actual orders.

3. Fulfilment

Customers have found you, been converted, and completed a purchase. It is now critical that they receive their product reliably and on time. This is where many businesses struggle — managing logistics internally is expensive and complex. Platforms like Glovo help solve this by providing delivery infrastructure, access to riders, and operational support. The goal here is to deliver consistently without having to build everything yourself.

4. Relationship

Sustained growth doesn’t come from one-time customers – nurturing the relationship to build loyalty and drive repeat business is crucial. Loyalty schemes, CRM tools, and automated marketing can help you retain customers and increase lifetime value.

Digitalisation doesn’t mean abandoning your physical presence. It means strengthening it. For example, a local restaurant can take pre-orders online to reduce wait times, while a neighbourhood store can expand reach through delivery. These are practical changes that directly impact revenue.

The challenge for SMBs today isn’t lack of tools – it’s choosing the right ones.

You don’t need everything at once. You need a focused approach that improves how customers find you, buy from you, and come back.

Businesses that get this right will not just survive – they will grow faster, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive in an increasingly digital market.