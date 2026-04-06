The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to suspend the introduction of new policies and regulatory changes to prevent disruptions to businesses.

The directive was issued in a statement by PEBEC Director-General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, on Monday in Abuja.

The move is part of the Federal Government’s broader effort to improve regulatory quality, ensure policy consistency, and strengthen Nigeria’s ease of doing business environment.

The council emphasised that the suspension will remain in place until all MDAs fully comply with the Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) Framework, which governs evidence-based policymaking across government institutions.

What the Council is saying

PEBEC says the directive is aimed at ensuring that all government policies are backed by verifiable data and do not negatively impact businesses or investors.

“It is imperative to emphasise that no new reform or policy will be permitted to proceed without being grounded in clear, verifiable evidence,” said Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu.

“The framework provides the structured mechanism through which such evidence-based decisions can be rigorously developed, assessed, and validated.”

“This directive is necessary to prevent policy shocks that may adversely affect businesses, investors, and citizens, as well as to eliminate policy inconsistencies and frequent reversals.”

She added that the government remains committed to working collaboratively with regulators and does not intend to embarrass any institution.

More Insights

The Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) Framework, introduced in January 2025, is designed to improve transparency and ensure that policies undergo proper evaluation before implementation.

All MDAs are required to align new policies and amendments with the RIA framework before approval and rollout.

The framework has been circulated by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and is available on the PEBEC website.

MDAs are encouraged to seek technical support from the PEBEC Secretariat to ensure proper implementation.

Exceptions to the directive will only be granted in cases of urgent national interest, subject to appropriate approvals.

PEBEC noted that the framework will help institutionalise evidence-based policymaking, enhance transparency, and improve stakeholder confidence in government decisions.

What you should know

In June, the Federal Government directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the civil service to fully digitise their operations and adopt paperless workflows by the end of 2025.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation cited the Federal Ministry of Health as the latest to implement an enterprise content and Performance Management System (PMS), making it the 11th MDA to adopt such a system.

In September last year, Nairametrics noted that company registries are critical touchpoints for investors, as they formalise businesses and enable corporate operations.

However, the report indicates that opaque processes and slow registration timelines still discourage many of Nigeria’s 39 million MSMEs from formalising their operations.