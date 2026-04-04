Polaris Bank has announced that its customers will face limited access to its digital platform, VULTe, for four days.

This interruption is due to a scheduled system maintenance aimed at improving the platform’s performance and enhancing the overall user experience.

The announcement was contained in a notice sent to its customers via email.

What this means is that, during this period, customers will experience difficulties in accessing the app, sending or receiving money, or carrying out any other service, an unpleasant experience during holidays.

The maintenance will occur nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily, starting from Friday, April 3, and ending on Monday, April 6, 2026, according to an email sent to customers on Friday.

What the bank is saying

In the notice, the bank assured customers that while access to VULTe may be limited during the maintenance period, an alternative channel, PolarisXperience, will remain available.

“As part of our commitment to enhancing the banking experience, we are conducting this scheduled system maintenance during the Easter holidays. During this time, VULTe may experience limited access, but we have provided PolarisXperience as an alternative,” the bank stated.

Customers were encouraged to visit the bank’s website to either onboard or access their existing accounts on PolarisXperience during the maintenance window.

Get up to speed

Periodic maintenance is a common practice in the banking sector.

In 2024, Zenith Bank carried out routine maintenance that led to service disruptions, sparking customer complaints at the time. The issue was later resolved and normal services restored.

Similarly, in September 2025, FirstBank experienced a temporary disruption affecting key digital banking services.

This downtime impacted platforms such as FirstMobile, FirstOnline, and its USSD (894#) banking services.

What you should know

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has prioritised banking system stability, tighter fintech regulation, inflation control, and payments infrastructure modernisation as key pillars of its 2026 reform agenda.

The agenda signals a continuation of the Bank’s reform-driven posture, with emphasis on restoring confidence in the financial system, strengthening macroeconomic stability, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

According to a statement issued by the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso on X (formerly Twitter), strengthening the banking system through rigorous supervision and improved corporate governance remains central to the CBN’s priorities, as a resilient banking sector is key to maintaining public confidence and supporting economic growth.