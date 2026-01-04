The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has prioritised banking system stability, tighter fintech regulation, inflation control, and payments infrastructure modernisation as key pillars of its 2026 reform agenda.

This is according to a statement issued by the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso on X (formerly Twitter), outlining the apex bank’s focus areas for the year ahead.

The agenda signals a continuation of the Bank’s reform-driven posture, with emphasis on restoring confidence in the financial system, strengthening macroeconomic stability, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

What CBN is saying

Cardoso said strengthening the banking system through rigorous supervision and improved corporate governance remains central to the CBN’s priorities, as a resilient banking sector is key to maintaining public confidence and supporting economic growth.

“As we begin 2026, our priorities are clear: we will continue to strengthen the banking system through rigorous supervision and sound governance; refine our inflation-targeting framework to deliver durable price stability; modernise the payments infrastructure to improve efficiency and inclusion; and foster responsible fintech innovation anchored on consumer protection and financial integrity,” he said.

He added that inflation control remains central to the CBN’s mandate, stressing that the Bank would deploy more disciplined, data-driven monetary policy tools to anchor inflation expectations and stabilise the economy.

On fintechs, Cardoso said the CBN would promote responsible innovation while ensuring strong consumer protection and financial integrity, emphasising that innovation must be balanced with effective regulation to prevent systemic risks.

He also disclosed plans to deepen strategic partnerships aimed at reinforcing Nigeria’s credibility and standing as a trusted, forward-looking central bank.

“Alongside these efforts, we will deepen strategic partnerships that reinforce Nigeria’s credibility and standing as a trusted, forward-looking central bank,” he said.

Context

Nigeria’s financial system has faced heightened pressure in recent years from elevated inflation, exchange rate volatility, and rising cost of living, prompting aggressive monetary tightening and regulatory reforms by the CBN.

At the same time, the rapid growth of fintech companies has expanded access to financial services but also raised concerns around consumer protection, regulatory arbitrage, and systemic risk.

Against this backdrop, Cardoso said the CBN would modernise Nigeria’s payments infrastructure to deepen financial inclusion, reduce transaction costs, and improve efficiency, particularly for underserved populations.

He also disclosed plans to strengthen the Bank’s internal capacity through data analytics and artificial intelligence-enabled tools to improve decision-making, policy execution, and regulatory oversight.

What this means

The CBN’s 2026 agenda suggests a continued focus on stability over short-term stimulus, with policies aimed at restoring trust in the financial system and anchoring long-term growth.

For banks and fintechs, the message points to stricter supervision and clearer regulatory expectations, while for the broader economy, sustained inflation control and modernised payment systems could help ease transaction frictions and support economic activity.

Overall, the statement reinforces the CBN’s view that economic reform is a gradual process requiring discipline and consistency, as it seeks to entrench lasting stability in Nigeria’s economy.

What you should know

In the apex bank’s 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook for Nigeria, CBN projected that headline inflation will moderate to an average of 12.94% this year.

According to the CBN, improved domestic supply conditions and stabilising energy prices are expected to reduce cost pressures on households and businesses, supporting overall price stability.