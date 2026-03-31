Nigeria’s financial services sector continues to be one of the main engines of economic growth.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the sector recorded a remarkable 27.78% expansion, contributing over 6% to national real GDP— proof of the rapid digital adoption and innovation from both banks and fintech firms.

However, this momentum comes with deep structural and strategic challenges that demand more than technical know‑how: effective leadership has never been more critical.

Senior leaders today are navigating digital disruption, rising regulatory complexity, shifting customer expectations, and evolving risk landscapes. In this context, where decisions can have wide-ranging consequences for organisations, customers, and markets, strong leadership is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

This is why the Sage Centre for Leadership Excellence Masterclass is so important. The Sage Centre is a pioneering organisation founded to address critical leadership gaps in the Nigerian and West African corporate landscape. Chaired by Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, the masterclass provides senior finance professionals with a high-trust, peer-level forum to strengthen strategic thinking, executive judgement, and leadership practice.

The upcoming Masterclass, scheduled for April 11, 2026, will focus on leadership in the financial services sector.

Theme: “Leadership in Uncertain Times”

To guide the masterclass discussions, this session centres on a timely theme that reflects the current pressures and challenges facing senior finance leaders.

The masterclass emphasises the importance of practical, ethical, and impactful leadership in Nigeria’s dynamic financial services sector, while encouraging participants to reflect, learn from distinguished facilitators, and engage with peers facing similar strategic challenges.

Featured Leadership Voices

The Masterclass will feature respected industry leaders whose careers reflect the principles of governance, institutional stewardship, and long-term value creation.

Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, Chairman of the SAGE Centre, will serve as the principal speaker, offering reflections on leadership responsibility, ethical decision-making, and the importance of principled governance in today’s corporate environment.

The programme will also include a conversation with two Sage Icons and accomplished leaders whose professional journeys exemplify the values the Centre seeks to promote:

Bolaji Balogun – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR – Investor, banker, philanthropist, and former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank

Why the Masterclass Matters

Leadership in today’s financial services sector requires more than technical expertise. Executives must be able to:

Navigate uncertainty and complex decision-making environments

Build ethical, resilient, and forward-thinking organisations

Establish a network of peers that can engage in high-trust conversations that tackle real leadership challenges

Research shows that effective leadership directly contributes to organisational performance, employee engagement, and long-term sustainability, all of which are crucial in a sector that contributes over 6% of Nigeria’s real GDP and continues to expand rapidly.

The Sage Masterclass addresses this need by combining practical learning with peer-level engagement, enabling leaders to immediately apply insights in their organisations while strengthening their professional networks.

Meet the Panelists

This quarter’s masterclass features an impressive roster of experienced leaders and industry experts:

Pai Gamde – Chief Talent Officer, Coronation Group

Dr Sonnie Babatunde Ayere – Founder / Group Managing Director, DLM Capital

Emeka Dibia – Head, Human Resources (Nigeria), Access Bank

Oyinade Adegite – Chief Communications Officer, GTCO

Angela Jide-Jones – International Consultant & Equity Investment Expert, SEWA Assets Management Limited

Eluma Obibuaku – Senior Advisor Investment Department, Africa Finance Corporation.

Akin Monehin – Head, Supply Chain Delivery, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCo)

Who Should Attend

The Sage Masterclass is designed for:

Senior finance professionals with 5+ years of leadership experience

Decision-makers responsible for strategy, operations, and organisational performance

Leaders navigating complex and uncertain environments in financial services or related sectors

Professionals committed to continuous learning, ethical leadership, and peer-level engagement

Mark Your Calendars!

Join senior finance leaders at the Sage Masterclass on Saturday, 11 April 2026. The event is hosted by the Sage Centre for Leadership Excellence to strengthen strategic thinking, executive judgement, and leadership practice in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

The best part? The event is free for all participants, and registration is available at https://bit.ly/Sageclemasterclassc2.

For updates, please visit https://thesageleadership.org/.