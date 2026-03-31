BUA Foods Plc has released its audited 2025 financial results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N521.5 billion.

This marks an 83.4% increase from N284.3 billion recorded in the previous year, although it came in slightly below the earlier unaudited figure of N534.8 billion.

The growth was largely driven by strong revenue expansion, with total sales rising to N1.7 trillion, representing a 16.15% increase compared to N1.5 trillion in 2024.

Bakery flour and fortified sugar remained key contributors, generating N683.2 billion and N565.8 billion respectively, reinforcing their role as major revenue drivers.

Key Highlights

Revenue: N1.77 trillion (Up 16.15% YoY)

Gross profit: N737.26 billion (Up 36.33% YoY)

Operating profit: N656.61 billion (Up 39.08% YoY)

Pre-tax profit: N521.53 billion (Up 83.43% YoY)

Profit after tax: N518.39 billion (Up 94.88% YoY)

Earnings per share (EPS): N28.80 (Up 94.86% YoY)

Total assets: N1.39 trillion (Up 26.68% YoY)

Driving the Numbers

A closer look at BUA Foods Plc shows that, beyond bakery flour and fortified sugar, non-fortified sugar contributed N184.1 billion, while rice and bran added N96.5 billion and N36.8 billion, respectively.

In line with revenue growth, the cost of sales rose to N1.03 trillion, translating into a gross profit of N737.2 billion, which reflects a 36.3% increase over the period.

Administrative expenses rose to N37.8 billion, up 32.5%, while selling and distribution expenses also increased to N44.2 billion, reflecting a 9.9% rise.

Meanwhile, other income came in at N484.8 billion, largely driven by scrap sales, and when combined with core earnings, supported an operating profit of N656.6 billion, up 39.08%.

Finance costs moderated to N146.9 billion from N203.2 billion, mainly due to lower unrealized foreign exchange losses during the year.

As a result, net finance cost narrowed to N135 billion from N187.7 billion, contributing to an 83.4% rise in pre-tax profit to N521.5 billion.

After accounting for a tax expense of N3.1 billion, profit after tax settled at N518.3 billion, up 94.9%, with earnings per share increasing from N14.78 to N28.80.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to N1.3 trillion from N1.09 trillion, with amounts due from related parties representing a significant portion at N753.7 billion.

At the same time, current borrowings declined to N365.9 billion from N391 billion, bringing total liabilities to N674.3 billion.

Equity closed the period at N713.4 billion, largely supported by retained earnings of N705.3 billion.

Market reaction

The market has yet to reflect the company’s financial performance, as BUA Foods Plc remains relatively flat on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, with a year-to-date return of 0.11%.