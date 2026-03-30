The Nigerian All-Share Index closed at 200,484.4 points on Monday, March 30, 2026, slipping 0.21% from the previous session’s 200,913.1 points.

The marginal decline was accompanied by slightly weaker trading activity, as total volume dipped to 593 million shares from 594 million shares recorded in the prior session.

Market capitalisation also eased to approximately N128.6 trillion, down from N128.9 trillion, reflecting the broader negative sentiment in the market.

On the gainers’ chart, Austin Laz and Zichis led the advance, rising by 9.98% and 9.93%, respectively.

On the flip side, Secure Electronic Technology and May & Baker Nigeria recorded the sharpest losses, declining by 10.00% and 9.42%.

What the data is saying

Trading sentiment remained bearish on March 30, 2026, trimming the Nigerian market’s year-to-date return to 28.84%, even as overall trading activity softened.

On the gainers’ side, Austin Laz and Zichis recorded strong advances of 9.98% and 9.93%, respectively.

However, profit-taking pressure weighed on Secure Electronic Technology and May & Baker, which declined by 10.00% and 9.42%.

In terms of trading volume, Access Holdings led activity with 86.6 million shares exchanged, followed closely by First HoldCo at 84.5 million shares, while Secure Electronic Technology recorded 31.1 million shares.

Fidelity Bank posted 26.7 million shares traded, with Zenith Bank recording 26.1 million shares.

By market value, First HoldCo topped the chart with transactions worth N4.2 billion, followed by Zenith Bank at N2.6 billion.

Nestlé Nigeria recorded N2.26 billion, alongside Access Holdings at N2.25 billion, while MTN Nigeria rounded out the top trades with N2.05 billion.

Top 5 Gainers

Austin Laz — up 9.98% to N4.41

Zichis — up 9.93% to N15.16

Trans Express — up 9.65% to N2.84

Initiates — up 9.60% to N21.70

Learn Africa — up 9.41% to N9.30

Top 5 Losers

Secure Electronic Technology — down 10.00% to N1.17

May & Baker — down 9.42% to N38.00

Legend Internet — down 8.67% to N6.85

Cutix — down 8.29% to N3.21

Fortis Global Insurance — down 7.97% to N1.27

FUGAZ Performance

Performance within the FUGAZ banking group was mixed. First HoldCo advanced by 0.99%, while UBA posted a slight gain of 0.11%, and Access Holdings closed flat.

On the flip side, Zenith Bank declined by 2.86%, while GTCO slipped by 0.99%, indicating mild profit-taking in some tier-one banking stocks.

What you should know

Market activity remained relatively soft, with weaker participation observed during the session.

The extent of the current pullback will likely depend on whether large- and mid-cap stocks continue in a retracement phase.

That said, the market has shown resilience, holding firmly above the 200,000-point threshold despite the prevailing bearish momentum.