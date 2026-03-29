Talks to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) and extend a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions have stalled, with no breakthrough reached as negotiations entered their final day on Sunday.

The development was disclosed by diplomats familiar with the discussions at a WTO ministerial meeting in Cameroon, according to Reuters.

The deadlock demonstrates deep divisions among member countries over the future of digital trade rules and broader institutional reforms.

Trade ministers are working to bridge differences, particularly between the United States and India, over the extension of the e-commerce moratorium, which is due to expire this month. The outcome is widely seen as a critical test of the WTO’s relevance amid ongoing global trade disruptions.

What the report is saying

Reuters reports that diplomats and stakeholders have highlighted sharp disagreements over the duration and structure of the moratorium extension. The divide reflects broader tensions about the future direction of global trade governance.

India is reportedly willing to accept a two-year extension of the moratorium.

The United States has rejected temporary extensions, insisting on a permanent solution instead.

“We are frustrated that we are spending a lot of time talking about process, when we want to get on with the real work, reforming the WTO,” a Western diplomat told Reuters.

Another diplomat warned, “If the moratorium does not get extended, the U.S. will use it as an excuse to beat the WTO on the head.”

These positions highlight the difficulty of reaching consensus, with negotiations still far apart as the deadline approaches.

More Insights

Several compromise options are being explored, but divisions remain over how long the extension should last and what conditions should apply. The discussions also intersect with broader reform efforts within the WTO.

Proposals under consideration include a “pathway to permanence” through a 10-year extension, while others suggest a five- to 10-year compromise.

A new draft document includes provisions for supporting developing countries and introduces a review clause.

Business leaders are pushing for an extension to ensure predictability and avoid the introduction of new digital trade tariffs.

The debate comes amid wider efforts to reform WTO rules, including improving transparency on subsidies and revisiting the Most-Favoured-Nation principle.

The ongoing stalemate reflects deeper structural challenges within the WTO, particularly its consensus-based decision-making system.

What you should know

The outcome of the negotiations could have significant implications for global digital trade and the future of the WTO as a multilateral institution.

The e-commerce moratorium prevents countries from imposing customs duties on digital products such as software downloads and streaming services.

The WTO has faced increasing pressure to remain relevant amid rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions, including disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

Nairametrics earlier reported that failure to agree on a viable reform path for the WTO at this week’s meeting could push members to explore alternative mechanisms for setting trade rules.

Nairametrics also reported that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO DG had said that Africa will be minimally affected by the tariffs imposed by the United States of America under President Donald Trump’s trade policy direction.