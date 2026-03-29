Just 20 years ago, Nigerian women were largely absent from top global leadership positions.

Fortune reported that in 2005, only eight women were leading Fortune 500 companies, representing as few as 1.6% of CEOs.

At the time, the number of women on corporate boards in Nigeria was also single-digit.

There were virtually no Nigerian women holding Class A roles in major multinationals or cutting the mustard in any leadership positions in global institutions.

More than 20 years on, as women globally are making waves, Nigerian women have not been left out. Women of Nigerian descent are not merely bystanders; they are now in charge, from the boardroom of the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, World Health Organisation execs league.

In 2026, women hold over 10% of Fortune 500 CEO roles, while Nigerian female decision-makers have now risen to over 30%. The country is now seeing a visible cohort of Nigerian women occupying senior decision-making positions across global firms and multilateral organisations.

In celebration of Women’s Month, Nairametrics spotlights 7 of the most powerful women of Nigerian descent operating actively on a global stage today. Their work reflects the growing influence of Nigerian women in global decision-making and institutional leadership.